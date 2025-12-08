Hyderabad real estate: JLL leases office space for ₹64.1 lakh monthly rent

Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants India (JLL) has leased 1.2 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Prestige Skytech for a monthly rent of ₹64.1 lakh for a five-year term, according to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants India (JLL) has leased 1.2 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad’s Prestige Skytech for a monthly rent of ₹64.1 lakh for a five-year term

The global property consultancy has leased the 5th and 6th floors of the Sky One building in Prestige Skytech, situated in Poppalguda, Gandipet Mandal, Ranga Reddy District. The agreement includes a security deposit of ₹3.84 crore, the document showed.

The transaction was registered on November 28, 2025, and the lease commenced on September 15, 2025. The rent will commence on April 15, 2026, for a period of five years, as per the document.

As per the documents, the rent will be increased by 15% every three years. The company paid rent at ₹53 per square foot per month, and the common area maintenance (CAM) charges were fixed at ₹13 per square foot per month, the document showed.



The transaction includes 134 parking spaces, and the company can lease additional parking slots for ₹2,000 each. JLL will receive a seven-month fit-out or rent-free period, and the transaction has a lock-in period of three years starting from the lease commencement date, the document showed.

Prestige Skytech is among the Grade-A commercial developments in Hyderabad’s western corridor, a region that continues to attract large occupiers seeking high-quality office space.

A list of queries has been sent to JLL and Prestige Group. The story will be updated if a response is received.



Previous transactions in Hyderabad On December 2, 2025, WeWork India leased 1.75 lakh sq ft at Skyview 20, a Grade-A tech park, on a five-year term with a starting monthly rent of ₹1.72 crore. The company has sub-leased the entire two-floor space to JP Morgan Services India Pvt Ltd for a period of 60 months at a starting monthly rent of ₹4.38 crore, as per property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate consultancy firm.

In September, Apple India leased 64,125 sq ft of additional office space in Hyderabad for a monthly rent of ₹80.15 lakh for a five-year term, documents accessed by Propstack showed. According to Propstack, the company has taken several office spaces in the project, totalling over 5 lakh sq ft, through multiple leases. The first lease spanning 2.32 lakh sq ft was signed in 2016.

The additional space Apple recently leased is located in WaveRock Tower 2.1 in Nanakramguda. It has been leased from TSI Business Parks (Hyderabad) Private Limited, with the agreement starting on July 1, 2025.

Earlier, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, the owner and developer of a Grade A office portfolio located in four key office markets in the country, acquired an office complex spanning 8 lakh sq ft in Hyderabad for ₹512 crore.