Zee Entertainment sells property in Hyderabad’s posh Jubilee Hills area for 99 crore

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has sold a property in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area for ₹99 crore, the document accessed by data analytical firm Propstack showed. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has sold a property in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area for ₹ 99 crore, the document accessed by data analytical firm Propstack showed. (Representational Image)(Unsplash )

The property has a total built-up area of 28,221 square feet (sq ft), according to the registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Adman Creatives has bought it, a Hyderabad-based limited liability partnership operating in Telangana's “community, personal, and social services” segment.

The Telangana government authorities registered the sale agreement on April 3, 2025.

"In November 1983, the state government allocated the land to Padmalaya Studios Private Limited at ₹8,500 per acre with a condition that the said land can be used solely for the purpose of setting up and establishing a film studio for entertainment purposes only. Later, Padmalaya Studios sold 17,639.6 sq m of the land to Zee Entertainment Entertainment Ltd," the agreement mentioned.

The land will be used only for entertainment purposes, and the property also includes five car spaces, it said.

Jubilee Hills is considered one of Hyderabad's most upscale and sought-after real estate areas. Located between Banjara Hills and the Hi-Tech City, it is known for its premium residential properties, wide roads, greenery, and proximity to commercial and entertainment hubs.

Email queries have been sent to Zee Entertainment and Adman Creatives. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

Previous transactions in Hyderabad

Last year, Microsoft Corporation purchased 25 acres of land for ₹181.25 crore in Mekaguda near Hyderabad. The land parcel was purchased from Natco Pharma Limited and Time Cap Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd.

In December, Facebook renewed its lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space in Hyderabad for ₹2.8 crore monthly rent across two separate transactions. The office is located in The Skyview in Hitech City, one of the city's prime IT corridors.

Property prices in Hyderabad's peripheral areas

Hyderabad's real estate sector, especially in peripheral locations, may see property prices increase by 10-20% over the next 3-5 years, driven by key infrastructure projects, including the Metro Phase 2 extension, a report by Colliers India has said.

The report highlighted that while established hubs like HITEC City, Raidurg, Kondapur, Gachibowli, and Nanakramguda will continue to dominate Hyderabad’s office market, peripheral areas are set to play a growing role in the coming years.

Grade A office supply share in these emerging locations is projected to rise to 20-25%, a significant increase from the current less than 5%.