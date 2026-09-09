Who was Cameron Lyon? Newly engaged Ohio teacher killed by drunk driver who was illegally in US; Ramaswamy speaks out

A 23-year-old Ohio man was killed in a crash in Fairfield County over the weekend while he was driving, after being struck by an illegal immigrant who crossed over the median and hit him. Cameron Lyon was driving on U.S. Route 33 on Sunday evening, September 6, with his new fiancée in the passenger seat when troopers say Alvaro Uriber-Gonzalez, 33, struck them.

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Lyon was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the crash. His fiancée, Abrielle Kerns, survived but was seriously injured, according to 10 WBNS.

Uriber-Gonzalez is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was not living in the United States legally and had been deported in 2020, according to court documents.

The suspect is now in the Fairfield County Jail. The sheriff said that there is an ICE detainer on file for him.

A judge set his bond at $5 million.

Who was Cameron Lyon?

Lyon was an Ohio teacher and recent Otterbein University graduate, per ABC 6.

"I couldn't ask for a better kid," said Andrea Lyon, describing her son. "I couldn't have, if I had handpicked one myself."

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{{^usCountry}} Andrea revealed that her son had just started teaching 5th and 6th grade students social studies at Crestline Exempted Village Schools. He was an Eagle Scout too, threw shot put and discus at Otterbein and played violin in the university's orchestra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrea revealed that her son had just started teaching 5th and 6th grade students social studies at Crestline Exempted Village Schools. He was an Eagle Scout too, threw shot put and discus at Otterbein and played violin in the university's orchestra. {{/usCountry}}

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"He was so funny," she said. "He loved to have a good time. The more people, the merrier. He wanted all of his friends around. He wanted anybody who wanted to come and have a good time."

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Lyon’s family revealed that he had just proposed to his fiancée this summer.

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Kerns shared photos of the proposal on Facebook, writing, “Forever starts now. On vacation, I said “yes” to the love of my life, Cameron Lyon. I still can’t believe I get to marry my best friend—the one who makes me laugh, supports my dreams, and makes every day brighter. This trip became one we’ll cherish forever, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life making memories with you. Here’s to forever with my favorite person. I love you so much, Cameron.”

Lyon was driving with his fiancée when Uriber-Gonzalez drove off the road, overcorrected, and hit his SUV.

"I was in shock," said Andrea. "We got the call. And of course, we're an hour and a half away."

"The doctor called and told us he hadn't made it, and I think I just screamed in the phone," she recalled. "I was crying. We all were. It was my husband and I and Ethan in the car, and we were all just crying. And so I was like, I don't know what to do. And the doctor said, come. And so we did. We were able to say goodbye to him. Now we're planning the funeral."

Andrea said that the suspect took a beautiful life from several people.

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"He took grandchildren away from me and my husband," she said. "He took nieces and nephews away from my son. He took a husband away from Abrielle and a beautiful life they could have had together. He took a fabulous teacher away from students. Students who will never know him and never have been impacted by him."

A fundraiser has been launched for Kerns.

Crestline Exempted Village School District's superintendent said in a statement, per ABC6, “The Crestline Exempted Village Schools community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mr. Lyon. Although he was in his first year of teaching, he had already made a meaningful impact on our students and staff. Mr. Lyon was doing a tremendous job building positive, professional, and trusting relationships with his students and colleagues, and it was evident that he genuinely cared about the students he served and the work he was doing each day.”

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“It is especially heartbreaking to lose a young educator who was just beginning his career and had so much ahead of him. In such a short time, Mr. Lyon became a valued member of our Bulldog family, and his loss will be deeply felt throughout our school community,” the statement added.

River Valley Local Schools, from where Lyon graduated in 2021, also paid tribute to him in a Facebook post.

“Both he and his brother (class of 2024) were active in our athletic and music programs and their father, Ben, has dedicated many years of service as our bus mechanic. Cameron recently began his education career as a teacher at Crestline and he will be greatly missed,” it said.

Vivek Ramaswamy and others speak out

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Vivek Ramaswamy is among many who have expressed outrage after Lyon’s death.

“This is unacceptable. I’ll end “sanctuary cities” in our state & protect our state’s roads from the effects of illegal immigration,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.

Senator Bernie Moreno wrote, “The 3rd Ohioan murdered by an illegal alien driving without a license in 10 days. My constituents are being killed because DC Dems chose feckless open border policies over Americans. Deport every single illegal alien. Now.”

Senator Jon Husted said, per 10 WBNS, “I am outraged to learn of another Ohioan who lost their life. I’m praying for their family as they mourn this loss and for a full recovery of the passenger in the vehicle. This is the third death of an Ohioan by an illegal immigrant driver on our roads in 10 days. I’m actively working on ways to prevent these tragedies and keep Ohioans safe.”

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