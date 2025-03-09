Who Was Carles Miñarro Garcia? FC Barcelona's first-team doctor dies ahead of Osasuna match

Barcelona's La Liga fixture against Osasuna, scheduled for Saturday night, has been postponed following the passing of the club’s first-team doctor, Carles Minarro Garcia. Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2025 A message is displayed on the screen advising that the match has been postponed due to the death of Carlos Minarro Garcia, a member of FC Barcelona's medical staff. (REUTERS)

The match, originally scheduled to kick off at 20:00 GMT, was called off approximately 20 minutes before it was set to begin.

“FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia this evening,” the club stated in an official announcement. “For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.”

“The FC Barcelona board of directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the Catalonia club added.

Osasuna passed on their condolences to Barca

Osasuna president Luis Sabalza expressed his condolences and support for Barcelona’s decision to postpone the match. A statement from the club confirmed that the fixture would be rescheduled at a later date to allow the team to mourn the loss of Minarro Garcia, who had been part of the club’s medical staff for seven years.

“We pass on our condolences to the family and also to Barcelona,” Sabalza told DAZN.

“We are so sorry, we know we could all be in this situation, so we put no barriers to the game being postponed. We understand that nobody should be playing a game thinking about someone that you have worked alongside for a long time is not there.

“The clubs had to agree first, then it is the referee who decides if the game can be played or not. The referee also thought it more than correct to not play. And from there we reached agreement with La Liga and the federation. Osasuna is so sorry for the pain of the Barcelona family.”

La Liga later announced, “The new date and time of the match will be announced shortly.”