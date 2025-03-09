Why has Barcelona vs. Osasuna match been postponed?

Barcelona-Osasuna match has been postponed after a member of Barcelona medical staff, identified as Carles Miñarro Garcia, passed away. Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2025 A message is displayed on the screen advising that the match has been postponed due to the death of Carlos Minarro Garcia, a member of FC Barcelona's medical staff. (REUTERS)

Barcelona's official statement:

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening.

For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information