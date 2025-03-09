Menu Explore
Why has Barcelona vs. Osasuna match been postponed?

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 09, 2025 01:26 AM IST

Barcelona-Osasuna match has been postponed after a member of Barcelona medical staff, identified as Carles Miñarro Garcia, passed away.

Barcelona-Osasuna match has been postponed after a member of Barcelona medical staff, identified as Carles Miñarro Garcia, passed away.

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2025 A message is displayed on the screen advising that the match has been postponed due to the death of Carlos Minarro Garcia, a member of FC Barcelona's medical staff. (REUTERS)
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - March 8, 2025 A message is displayed on the screen advising that the match has been postponed due to the death of Carlos Minarro Garcia, a member of FC Barcelona's medical staff. (REUTERS)

Barcelona's official statement:

"FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro García this evening.

For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date.

The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
