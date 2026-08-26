Who was Charlotte Ghekiere? 12-year-old girl killed in Montana tragedy hailed as ‘hero’

A 12-year-old girl, who was one of eight family members killed in a Montana residence, has been recognized as a hero for her courageous act of calling 911 in an attempt to save her family from the tragedy.

A 12-year-old girl, Charlotte Ghekiere, heroically called 911 during a shooting at her family's home in Montana.

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Charlotte Ghekiere, aged 12, alerted authorities on Sunday evening when Alan Smith — her stepmother's reclusive brother — began shooting at the family gathered for dinner at their home in Billings.

Following the attack, he set the house on fire and subsequently took his own life.

Deep Dive What courageous act did Charlotte Ghekiere perform during the Montana tragedy? Charlotte Ghekiere, aged 12, called 911 in an attempt to save her family during the shooting incident at their home in Billings, Montana. What are the details surrounding the shooter, Alan Smith, in the Montana tragedy? Alan Smith, 44, was identified as the shooter who killed eight family members during a dinner. He had recently been asked to move out by his parents and returned to the house before the attack. How did the Montana shooting incident escalate into a fire? After the shooting, Alan Smith set the house on fire, which was consumed completely by flames, making it difficult for firefighters to combat the blaze due to a lack of nearby fire hydrants.

According to Charlotte's father, Adam Ghekiere, the police informed him that she was the one who made the call shortly after 6 p.m., leading officers to arrive at the residence just minutes afterward.

“The one thing we do know is that Charlotte was the hero,” stated family friend Jennifer Mercer, honoring the schoolgirl.

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{{^usCountry}} “Charlotte called 911 and she tried to save her family. And that’s something the family does want out there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Charlotte called 911 and she tried to save her family. And that’s something the family does want out there.” {{/usCountry}}

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Charlotte's 15-year-old brother, Landon, was also a victim of the rampage at their step-grandparents' residence, along with their stepmother, Megan Ghekiere.

Also Read: Who is Adam Ghekiere? GoFundMe launched for first responder as wife Megan Ghekiere and kids killed in Montana tragedy

Who was Megan Ghekiere?

Among the victims were Megan Ghekiere's biological children from her previous marriage, 13-year-old Owen Ireland and 7-year-old Chloe Ireland, as well as her parents, Dana and Barb, and her 92-year-old grandmother, Evelyn.

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Megan Ghekiere divorced her ex-husband, Brad Ireland, six years ago and subsequently relocated to Montana with their children.

Adam Ghekiere speaks out

Adam Ghekiere, Megan Ghekiere's second husband, was at work and not present at home during the tragedy.

While he was employed at an airshow, Adam received news over the radio about an incident occurring close to his in-laws' residence.

“I tried calling the house and no one answered. I checked my kids’ locations, both Landon and Charlotte, and no one answered,” he told The Sun.

“By the time we got to the house, they wouldn’t let us get any closer because it was still under an active shooter status. I feared the worst right then.”

When he arrived, the house was consumed by flames, and two hours later, he received the devastating news that his wife and children had perished.

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Adam Ghekiere asserted that the assailant had been nursing a resentment against his parents prior to the tragic event.

“Monster isn’t enough to describe what he did,” he said regarding Smith, 44.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the murders. However, Ireland, the ex-partner of Megan Ghekiere, said that there was conflict between Smith and his parents.

Prior to the violent incident, Smith's parents had requested that he vacate their residence, but he returned and executed the attack.