Who was Curtis Windom? Man convicted of triple murder executed in Florida

A 59-year-old man, named Curtis Windom, convicted of murdering his girlfriend, her mother, and a man he claimed to have owed him $2,000, was executed on Thursday, August 28. This extends the total number of executions carried out in Florida to 11 so far in 2025, Associated Press reported. Curtis Windom, convicted of murdering three people, was put to death by lethal injection in Florida on August 28, 2025.(AFP)

Who was Curtis Windom?

Windom, who hailed from Florida, came into the spotlight for killing three people on November 7, 1992. Over the years, his name became synonymous with one of the highly covered triple murder cases in the Sunshine State.

His life spanned decades of legal battles and emotional reckonings. Being looked upon as a grim chapter in the state's history, Windom's case had sparked major conversations across different platforms about justice and the death penalty.

Crimes committed by Curtis Windom

Windom was convicted of killing three people in a single day in the Orlando area. As per the court records, Windom's first target on November 7, 1992, was Johnnie Lee, who is believed to have owed him $2,000. A friend told Windom that Lee bagged $114 at a greyhound racetrack.

After hearing this, Windom allegedly told his friend that he would soon “gonna read about me,” adding that he had been planning to kill the person.

Soon after, he visited a Walmart store in the area and purchased a .38-caliber revolver along with a box of 50 shells, as per the court testimony.

Windom then started searching for Lee and was able to locate him. While sitting in his car, Windom shot Lee twice in the back. He did not stop here and then fired two more shots while standing over the nab from close range, per AP.

Following this, he moved towards his girlfriend, Valerie Davis' residence. Court records show that Windom shot Davis “with no provocation,” while a friend stood nearby.

Another person was shot and wounded by Windom, who later found out his girlfriend's mother, Mary Lubin, was driving to her daughter’s apartment.

At a stop sign, Windom shot Lubin twice in her car.

Charges against Curtis Windom

He was given a death sentence for triple murder and an additional 22 years in connection with the attempted murder case.

Windom and Davis also shared a daughter, named Curtisia Windom, who earlier campaigned to stop her father's execution.

“Forgiveness comes with time, and 33 years is a long time. I, myself, have forgiven my father,” the Associated Press quoted a statement from Curtisia Windom.

Over the past few decades, his lawyers filed multiple appeals, which included a claim that his trial should include the evidence of his mental problems.

However, it was ordered not prejudicial against Windom by the Florida Supreme Court. His final appeal got rejected by the US Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Also Read: JD Vance on Minneapolis shooting: ‘Thought death toll would be higher…’

How was Curtis Windom executed?

Windom was given a lethal injection at the Florida State Prison near Starke. Later on, the authorities declared him dead at 6:17 PM (local time).

At the time of his execution, his face was obscured by a sheet. Windom started taking deep breaths soon after the drug began flowing.

He became still after his legs twitched a few times. This now marks the 30th person to be executed in the country this year.

Earlier in Florida, the highest annual total number of executions in the state stood at eight in 2014.

Also Read: How two Indian men defrauded US visa system by staging robberies

However, Florida is now set to witness a 12th execution on September 17, when David Joseph Pittman, 63, is expected to be put to death.

FAQs:

What was Curtis Windom's age?

He was 59 years old.

How many people have been executed in the US so far this year?

A total of 30 persons have been executed across various regions in the state.

Which US state has the highest number of executions this year?

Florida has witnessed the most executions in 2025.