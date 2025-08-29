‘Trump house’: All you need to know about viral Florida beach house

A home close to a beach in Florida has gone viral on TikTok for its mesmerizing décor. Dubbed the 'Trump house,' the property is situated on Scenic Highway 30A in the state's northwestern part of Walton County. The area is often recognized as the “Hamptons of the South,” Fox News reported. Marvin Peavy is the owner of the now-viral house. All you need to know about viral 'Trump house' in Florida(Representational Image)

‘Trump house’ goes viral on TikTok

While scrolling through Marvin Peavy's account on TikTok, people can see multiple posts showcasing large-scale banners installed at the property. In recent times, these videos have gained significant attention on social media and amassed millions of views.

Peavy earlier came into the limelight when he got into a major legal dispute with the local officials after he put up a few pro-Donald Trump banners outside his residence.

In a viral video, Peavy could be seen shaking a leg to "YMCA," with at least three pro-Trump banners in the background. This video was allegedly shot a day before the 2024 US presidential election, where Donald Trump secured a thumping majority against former US Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, the outlet said.

On one of the banners, the Trump supporter wrote, “Who’s your Daddy?” Another one highlighted the word "bulletproof," referencing the assassination attempt on the then Republican presidential candidate.

"Trump coming home 2025," read a third one. All three banners showcased images of the US President. Besides this, the house also features multiple American flags.

Marvin Peavy's legal battle

In 2021, Peavy was told to remove all these posters from his house in a period of five days. Further, he was ordered to pay the fine of $50 on a daily basis till the time the banners were removed by him, as per the minutes from a Walton County code enforcement hearing.

Last year, Peavy appeared on 'Fox News @ Night' where he stated that the Walton County officials came to his residence "against my constitutional right."

"They tried to beat me at my own God-given constitutional rights. And they can’t do it, I stood up, and I will fight," Peavy added.

At last, Peavy secured a major victory in March this year, when a judge ordered that the fines imposed against Peavy were unjust. Walton County was asked to pay Peavy his entire legal fees, which amounted to nearly $42,000.

One of his most recent posts, which was shared on July 2, showcases Trump's mugshot along with the caption, ""I don’t give a..."

