Who is Bobby Salazar? Fresno restaurant owner arrested for arson

Fresno restaurant owner Bobby Salazar has been arrested on charges of arson, the Fresno Bee reported. The 63-year-old is accused of hiring a motorcycle gang member to set fire to one of his eateries, which was underperforming. The outlet reported that Salazar is charged with arson of commercial property as well as arson in furtherance of a felony. Bobby Salazar owns two Mexican restaurants in Fresno, California.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Who is Bobby Salazar?

Salazar is the owner of two Mexican restaurants in Fresno, California, that bear his name. He made his first court appearance in the case on Wednesday, Fox 26 reported. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 2 pm local time on Thursday, August 28.

Bobby Salazar arson case: What happened?

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California, the incident dates back to April 2, 2024. A fire was reported at a vacant Bobby Salazar’s restaurant on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue. Investigators determined that the blaze was caused due to arson.

As per court documents, it was later found that the president of the local Screamin’ Demons Motorcycle Club was responsible for the fire. Salazar is accused of hiring the motorcycle gang member to start the blaze. He claimed to his insurance company that he had nothing to do with the incident and received a payout of at least $980,739 for his insurance claim.

Investigators found two partially burned gas cans in the kitchen of the eatery. Surveillance video from a home nearby showed two suspects, a male and a female, driving a black SUV slowly in front of the restaurant before the incident. The SUV was later seen parked behind the restaurant. The male suspect was captured unloading two gas cans from the vehicle.

Investigators were able to get location data from cell phones and locate the female suspect. Text messages also established a link between Bobby Salazar and the male suspect.

Salazar was also questioned by federal investigators about past accusations related to firebombing his previous enemies. In February 2020, a former employee, who filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Salazar, accused the restaurant owner of “firebombing” her cars. He denied the charge.

The business owner also denied being involved in another incident where a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the law office window of the attorney representing the employee.

The 63-year-old was also accused in 2020 of firebombing his ex-brother-in-law’s residence using a Molotov cocktail. The incident happened soon after the ex-brother-in-law divorced Salazar’s sister and terminated business dealings with the family.

Bobby Salazar arson case: Could he face jail time?

If found guilty, Salazar could face “a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison for commercial arson, as well as 10 years in prison mandatorily consecutive for arson in furtherance of a felony,” the press release by the US Attorney’s office stated.

