George Clooney skips Venice Film Festival due to this reason

George Clooney missed the first press conference for his upcoming movie, Jay Kelly, at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, due to a sinus infection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 64-year-old was also a no-show at other events in Venice, including a dinner with director Noah Baumbach and fellow cast members of the Netflix movie. George Clooney to skip Venice Film Festival.(Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Sinus infection ruins George Clooney's plans

A representative of the Ocean’s Eleven star confirmed to People magazine that Clooney “had to scale back his activities” at the Venice Film Festival under his doctor’s orders.

“As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection," a moderator announced at the first conference of Jay Kelly.

While the organizers hoped Clooney would recover enough to be “on the red carpet tonight” for the Venice world premiere of Jay Kelly, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the actor will not sit through the entire 132-minute-long film.

“Even movie stars get sick,” Noah Baumbach, the director of Jay Kelly, was quoted as saying by the outlet.

Jay Kelly is tailor-made for George Clooney

Director Noah Baumbach opened up about the movie and the character Jay Kelly, who is tailor-made for George Clooney, at the press conference for the film.

Baumbach says it is “important” that the audience have “a relationship with the actor”. “We all watching it have a history with George, just the way the people in the movie have a history with Jay,” he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Also read: George Clooney doesn't 'give a s**t' about critics who say he only plays himself in movies

Baumbach revealed that in the movie, Jay Kelly is “running from himself” and “trying to hide”. To portray Kelly’s character the best, Baumbach says he instructed Clooney to “reveal more and more of himself”

“I’m not one to get emotional on set, generally, watching things, but I really did on this movie,” the director added.

Jay Kelly will release in select theatres on November 14 and on Netflix on December 5, reports Variety.

FAQs

Why did George Clooney miss the maiden press conference for his film, Jay Kelly?

George Clooney missed the maiden press conference for his film, Jay Kelly, due to a sinus infection.

How old is George Clooney?

George Clooney is 64 years old.

Who is the director of George Clooney’s upcoming movie, Jay Kelly?

Four-time Academy Award nominee Noah Baumbach is the director of George Clooney’s upcoming movie, Jay Kelly.