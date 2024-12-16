Barbie sequel in 'early stages' as Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach develop new story ideas: Report

The wildly successful Barbie film, which earned a staggering USD 1.4 billion globally and became one of the most talked-about cultural phenomena of 2023, could soon return to the big screen. The massive success of Barbie captivated audiences with its whimsical yet poignant portrayal of the iconic doll's life in Barbie land. (Also Read | Could Greta Gerwig's Barbie 2 be in the pipeline? Warner Bros chief is game, Letterboxd also approves the blockbuster) Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have already developed an idea for a sequel to the blockbuster film. (AFP)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the project hint that Oscar-nominated writers Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach have already developed an idea for a sequel to the blockbuster film. However, Warner Bros and the filmmakers have denied the reports. But insiders confirm that discussions are underway, and the project is currently in its “early stages.”

Barbie's success left fans eagerly asking whether there would be more stories to tell. While Warner Bros and Mattel were quick to show interest in a potential sequel, the decision ultimately rested with Greta and Noah Baumbach, the creative minds behind the film's success.

Greta, who both directed and co-wrote Barbie, has been vocal about the importance of having a meaningful story before committing to a sequel.

In March 2024, while accepting her Time Women of the Year honour, she explained, "My North Star is, what do I deeply love? What do I really care about? What's the story underneath this story? If I find the undertow, then we get it. If I don't find an undertow, there's no more," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, it appears that Greta and Noah have now found that "undertow."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo has settled on a story idea for the sequel and has already presented it to Warner Bros.

While no official deal has been made yet, early discussions regarding the next steps, including scripting and scheduling, are reportedly taking place.

Should a deal move forward, Noah is expected to begin working on the script, collaborating closely with Greta, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple, who are known for their collaborative writing process, typically share drafts and feedback throughout the creative journey.

The potential sequel would require balancing the creative schedules of both Greta and Noah.

Noah is currently immersed in post-production for his upcoming Netflix film, an untitled coming-of-age project that boasts an ensemble cast including Greta, George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and others.

Meanwhile, Greta is preparing her own Netflix adaptation of 'The Chronicles of Narnia', which producer Amy Pascal has described as having a "rock and roll" vibe.

While much of the sequel's details are still under wraps, what is certain is the involvement of Margot Robbie, who not only starred as Barbie but also played a crucial role in bringing the project to fruition as a producer through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner.

The film's success has already earned Margot an Academy Award nomination, while the film itself secured eight Oscar nominations, winning Best Original Song for Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's hit, 'What Was I Made For.'

Margot, who starred alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, and several others, has praised Greta's singular vision in making Barbie such a cultural and critical success.

"Greta cracked the code on this film, as only she could," Margot said in an interview, adding, "It is such a singular vision, and Greta brought so much humanity, creativity, inspiration, magic, and joy to Barbie," as per The Hollywood Reporter.