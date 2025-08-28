'Monster: The Ed Gein Story': Check out the release date, first look of Netflix series

After telling the story of Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, biographical crime drama anthology series Monster is marking its return on Netflix with its third season, titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in the upcoming third season of Monster.(X/@netflix)

The next season of the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's series will feature Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, who has been dubbed as the "godfather of all serial killers". Its story will be based in the 1950, when Gein came into spotlight for the murder and desecrating the bodies of several women in rural Wisconsin.

This is not the first time that Ed Gein's crimes are being highlighted in a project. Earlier, he inspired horror movies like The Silence of the Lambs and Psycho.

What to expect from Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

As per the synopsis for the Season 3 of Monster, Ed Gein was a "serial killer," "grave robber" and a "psycho." He stayed on a decaying farm in rural Wisconsin during the 1950s. His crimes were majorly driven by "isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother". His crimes were so gruesome that he went on to become the "blueprint for modern horror," Netflix states.

The next season of Monster will show how the "simple man" went on to become the "most singular ghoul" in history.

Who all are there in Monster: The Ed Gein Story?

Besides featuring Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein, the Monster Season 3 will have Laurie Metcalf as Charlie's onscreen mother, while Adeline Watkins will be seen as the ex-partner of Gein. Apart from them, the show will also have Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams, portraying the roles of Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville.

Vicky Krieps, Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Charlie Hall and Tyler Jacob Moore will appear as additional cast members.

Why did they choose the story of Ed Gein?

Born in Wisconsin, Gein is believed to have endured a toxic household, according to Britannica.

While his father was an alcoholic, and Gein's mother was verbally abusive towards him. At times, he did manage to receive support from his older brother, but Gein was mainly attached to mother.

Gein became a recluse after losing out his family members and used to do various jobs to financially support himself.

When several residents of Plainfield started disappearing, police later took Gein into custody and he went on to confess to two murders.

FAQs

When will Monster: The Ed Gein Story come out?

The season 3 of Monster is all set to premiere on October 3, 2025.

Where to watch Monster Season 3?

Fans can watch it on Netflix.

Who plays Ed Gein in Monster Season 3?

The show will have Charlie Hunnam portraying the serial killer.