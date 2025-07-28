Ella Beatty joins Monster Season 4 as Lizzie Borden; Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps to play key roles

Netflix has its lead for the next season of Monster - and it is Ella Beatty. The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans breakout has been cast as Lizzie Borden in Season 4 of Monster, the true-crime anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. According to Deadline, this new installment will center on the infamous 1892 case in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Borden was accused - and later acquitted - of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Sources told Deadline that the role was secured after a long, international casting search. Ella Beatty has been cast in the lead role of Monster Season 4, Netflix's true crime anthology series.(Instagram/@ellabeattyy)

Joining Beatty in the main cast are Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps. Hall is expected to portray Borden’s stepmother, while Krieps is believed to play the family maid.

Ella Beatty, Rebecca Hall and Vicky Krieps part of past Ryan Murphy projects

All three actors have existing ties to Ryan Murphy’s growing on-screen universe. Beatty, daughter of Hollywood veterans Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, made her TV debut on FX’s Feud, acting alongside Naomi Watts and Calista Flockhart. A Juilliard graduate (class of 2022), she stepped onto Broadway with Appropriate, taking over from Elle Fanning. She has also shared the stage with Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe, and Hugh Jackman in recent productions.

Rebecca Hall leads Murphy’s upcoming FX series The Beauty. Vicky Krieps - best known for Phantom Thread and Corsage - will appear in Monster Season 3 as part of the Ed Gein story, starring Charlie Hunnam.

Lizzie Borden’s place in pop culture

The Lizzie Borden case has long interested the public.

Her trial was one of the most sensationalized of the late 19th century, and her name has since become a cultural reference point. The case has inspired countless retellings, including The Lizzie Borden Chronicles with Christina Ricci and the 2018 film Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny and Kristen Stewart.

Monster launched with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which remains one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language shows. Season 2 focused on Lyle and Erik Menendez. The third part will focus on Ed Gein, a serial killer. The Borden chapter will follow as the fourth installment.

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 4.

FAQs

Who will Season 4 of Monster be about?

Season 4 will focus on Lizzie Borden and the 1892 Fall River axe murder case.

How many seasons of Monster will there be?

At least four seasons have been confirmed by Netflix so far.

Will there be a Season 3 of Monster?

Yes, Season 3 will cover the story of serial killer Ed Gein.

Is Monster a series on Netflix?

Yes, Monster is a Netflix original true-crime anthology series.