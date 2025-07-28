Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer unveils mystical Wind Traders. All you need to know about Tlalim Clan

James Cameron’s much-anticipated Avatar: Fire and Ash has officially dropped its first trailer online, and it is everything fans hoped for. The teaser, originally screened exclusively before The Fantastic Four: First Steps, had garnered headlines after being leaked. Now, with the full-fledged trailer of the sci-fi epic out, audiences are getting a better glimpse at the next chapter of Pandora. Featuring intense aerial sequences, beautiful landscapes, and a darker conflict, Avatar's third part promises to push the franchise’s boundaries even further. Avatar: Fire and Ash introduces a new tribe- the Wind Traders.(X/@officialavatar)

Also read: Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer leaks online after exclusive screening, fans say another billion to James Cameron

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer teases war

The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer takes fans to Pandora with stunning new visuals and high-stakes drama. Two new tribes emerge, the Wind Traders and the fierce Ash People, as Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and their Na’vi family battle from the skies. The footage also showcases a war-painted Quaritch (Stephen Lang), seemingly aligned with dark forces. A chilling moment sees Varang (Oona Chaplin) telling Kiri (Sigourney Weaver), “Your goddess has no dominion here.” As Sully is captured and paraded, young Spider is thrown into chaos. Loyalties are tested, and the fight for Pandora’s soul deepens.

Watch Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer below

Who are the Wind Traders in Avatar: Fire and Ash?

The Tlalim Clan, also known as the Wind Traders, brings a fresh dynamic to the Avatar universe. Reportedly, led by Peylak, this nomadic Na’vi group relies on creatures like Medusoids and Windrays for swift aerial travel. James Cameron once described them to the Empire magazine as “nomadic traders, equivalent to the camel caravans of the Spice Road,” adding that they “live in symbiosis with their creatures.” As per comingsoon.net, not much is known about the tribe, but they do use sätare beads as currency.

Also read: Who is Varang? New villain coming in ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron’s Avatar (2009), became the highest-grossing film ever, minting $2.9 billion worldwide. Its sequel, The Way of Water (2022), earned $2.3 billion, ranking third. Now, with Fire & Ash hitting the silver screen on December 19, expectations are sky-high for another billion-dollar blockbuster from the extraordinary filmmaker.

FAQs:

1. How much did the first Avatar movie earn?

Avatar (2009) grossed $2.9 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of all time.

2. What was the global box office for The Way of Water?

The 2022 sequel earned $2.3 billion, ranking as the third-highest-grossing film ever.

3. When will Avatar: Fire & Ash be released?

Avatar 3 is set to release in theaters on December 19, 2025.