What's Avatar: Fire and Ash about and who are the Ash People? All you need to know

The much-awaited trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third instalment in the epic sci-fi Avatar franchise, will be released for fans this weekend, along with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Ahead of the first look, here is all you need to know about the new adventure in the film and who are the Ash People. The fiery Varang is the leader of the Ash People.(X/@officialavatar)

The official X handle for the Avatar series shared that the first trailer for James Cameron’s film will screen exclusively in theaters before Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The makers have also introduced a new villain, Varang, portrayed by Oona Chaplin.

What is the new adventure in Avatar: Fire and Ash?

The story of Fire and Ash picks up directly after the incidents of The Way of Water, which was released in December 2022 and minted more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The second installment in the series showed Jake Sully and his family members teaming up with Metkayina, the water tribe of Pandora, to take down the Resources Development Administration.

The first look of Avatar: Fire and Ash was exclusively showcased at the CinemaCon in April, per Variety. Marking the return to the world of Pandora, it introduced Avatar fans to two new Na’vi tribes: Wind Traders, who were seen traversing the skies on something that resembled hot air balloons, as well as their rivals, the Fire People.

The latter utilised flying beasts as their ride. In the trailer, the two clans could be seen clashing with each other, per the outlet. The upcoming film will see Jake and his family taking on the Ash People, who have defected from the Na’vi clan.

Going by the new title, the third installment in the Avatar franchise will take viewers into new corners of the Pandora planet. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, is looking ahead to an ashen wasteland, and his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) is pitted against a mysterious female warrior.

Who are the Ash People?

Led by Varang, the Mangkwan Clan, aka the Ash People, is an all-new Na'vi clan in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Besides them, another new clan is the Tlalim. Their lives were once similar to the Omatikaya. However, things went upside down after their way of life was severely destroyed by a volcanic eruption, turning their lush homeland into a wasteland, according to Coming Soon. The Ash People are known for embracing aggression and vengeance.

