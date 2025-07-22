Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer sparks netizen backlash over exclusive theatrical debut; ‘who do they think they are?’

James Cameron’s Avatar 3 trailer is finally here — sort of. Titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third installment in the franchise is revving up its promotional cycle, but its first trailer is causing more outrage than excitement. The reason? It’s only available in theatres. James Cameron; Avatar: Fire and Ash new poster

This weekend, the long-awaited trailer will screen exclusively before Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, meaning that unless you’re buying a movie ticket, you’re not getting a sneak peek. According to a post on the official Avatar X account, the theatrical-only rollout is part of a strategic partnership between Disney’s biggest tentpoles.

The film is slated for a December 19 release, with Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 already locked in for December 2029 and 2031, respectively. But while the world of Pandora continues to expand, not everyone is thrilled about how it's being promoted.

Fans react to the exclusive release

Across X and TikTok, fans expressed frustration over not being able to view the trailer online. “Having a trailer play only in theaters is crazy, who do they think they are,” wrote one user. Another joked, “I’m gonna watch a version from someone’s cell phone on TikTok, just as James Cameron intended.” Some claimed the leak has already happened: “You joke, but that’s how it leaked. Cell phone recording of it playing accidentally before Superman. Then an IMAX projectionist who had the file, leaked the 4K online. Which I have.”

Those who had seen the trailer offered tantalising tidbits: “Your God no has presence here!" one wrote, teasing that the Fire Tribe and Fire Queen “look absolutely crazy and the CGI is so freakin good.” Another added: “Jake getting captured — there will be a lot to digest in the movie.” Still, not all feedback was negative. “I’m going to buy a ticket just to see this trailer… and leave afterwards,” wrote one fan, while another pointed out, “Smart move for Disney...gets even more asses into seats.”

All is not lost, though — the franchise did offer fans a first look at its newest villain with the release of the official poster. Meet Varang, played by Game of Thrones alum Oona Chaplin, who is set to play a pivotal role in the rising conflict on Pandora.

What’s in the trailer?

The Fire and Ash trailer was first unveiled to a select audience at CinemaCon back in April, and it’s as ambitious as expected. Picking up directly after The Way of Water, the footage returns viewers to the lush, bioluminescent world of Pandora. This time, two new Na’vi tribes take the spotlight: the Wind Traders, who fly in contraptions that resemble hot-air balloons, and the Fire People, who command the skies on fiery beasts.

Conflict erupts between the tribes, and in one explosive moment, a Na’vi warrior is shot down by a flaming arrow. At the heart of the drama is Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, who tells Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña): “We can not live like this, baby. We can not live with this hate.”

With new mythology, warring clans, and high-stakes emotion, Fire and Ash promises a darker, more intense chapter. Now all fans need is some access to the allegedly insane trailer.