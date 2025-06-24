Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness finalize divorce nearly 2 years after split. Details here

Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have officially finalised their divorce, as per court records. The divorce judgment was filed on June 12, the online court records from New York's Suffolk County Supreme Court stated. It was uploaded on the website on June 23, and the case status is now listed as “disposed,” People magazine reported. File photo of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness(AFP)

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' relationship

Jackman, 56, and Furness, 69, got married in 1996 and later announced their separation in 2023 after staying together for nearly 27 years. The former couple share two children, daughter Ava and son Oscar. Furness filed for divorce from Jackman nearly two years after they announced their decision to end their marriage in September 2023. Court documents reveal that the terms of their divorce were uncontested and only required a judge's sign-off.

After the divorce filing, Furness released a statement saying her “heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.” Calling it a “profound wound that cuts deep,” Furness stated that she believes in a higher power, adding that this belief helped her in navigating the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.

While announcing their separation in 2023, the former couple said in a joint statement that their family has always been their “highest priority.” Jackman and Furness stated that they undertake the next chapter in their lives with “gratitude, love, and kindness.” Further, they appreciated people for understanding to respect their privacy at a time when their family “navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Who is Hugh Jackman dating?

Jackman is believed to be in a relationship with Sutton Foster. The two actors initially became friends in the early 2000s when they were making a name for themselves in different Broadway musicals.

In 2019, they were announced as the main leads in theBroadway revival of The Music Man. It got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the duo started performing together in 2022.

At that time, Foster was married to Ted Griffin. She officially filed for divorce from Griffin in October 2024. In January this year, Foster and Jackman confirmed their relationship when they were seen holding hands on their way to dinner in California.

FAQs:

1. For how long were Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness together?

The former couple remained married for 27 years.

2. Is Hugh Jackman single now?

No, he is said to be in a romantic relationship with Sutton Foster.

3. Who is Deborra-Lee Furness?

She is an Australian actor and producer.