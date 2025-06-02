Hugh Jackman, George Clooney, Nick Jonas, and more actors are heading to the theatre to show off their acting chops

You've seen them on the silver screen, on TV shows and even in series on OTT, but now several Hollywood celebrities are heading to the theatre. From actors like George Clooney, who made his Broadway debut at 64, to singer-actor Nick Jonas taking the stage after a long break post his childhood soiree, and even actor Hugh Jackman, who is producing and acting in an off-Broadway production, these actors are reaching out to their fans in a new way. Even award-winning actor Denzel Washington has debuted on Broadway with a Shakespearean play alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. Actors like George Clooney, Tom Hiddlestone, Haley Atwell, Hugh Jackman and more are making their way to theatre

We look at 7 such actors, who are returning to the theatre and exploring new forms of acting to keep their skills sharp this year:

Hugh Jackman

Actor Hugh Jackman is no stranger to the theatre and musicals, both on the big screen and on stage. He is starring in an off-Broadway production of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes. The play is written by Hannah Moscovitch and explores the complexities of power, consent, and narrative control in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Hugh plays the role of Jon, a college professor who becomes entangled with a student. It premiered at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York (USA) on April 28 and will run till June 18.

George Clooney

George Clooney has dyed his grey hair brown for his Broadway role (instagram )

The actor made his Broadway debut with a play titled Good Night, and Good Luck on Thursday, April 3 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City. It’s directed by David Crome and stars Clark Gregg, Glenn Fleshler, Carter Hudson and Ilana Glazer. The actor who usually proudly flaunts his silver hair has dyed it even though “my wife is going to hate it because nothing makes you look older than when an older guy dyes his hair,” he said, adding, “My kids are going to just laugh at me nonstop." This play is a stage adaptation of the 2005 movie about CBS news journalist Edward R. Murrow's legendary 1954 exposé on Senator Joseph McCarthy.



Tom Hiddleston



The Marvel actor, who shot to fame as the mischievous Norse God Loki, had reunited with his Marvel universe costar Hayley Atwell. The duo can be seen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, dancing and singing their hearts out for director Jamie Lloyd’s production of Shakespeare’s romcom, Much Ado About Nothing. The 44-year-old is playing Benedick, but this isn’t his first time playing a Shakespearean role as he essayed Coriolanus on stage in 2014, and Prince Hal in BBC’s adaptation of The Hollow Crown. He said, “If I had good fortune, I’d love to play Shakespeare for the rest of my life. I really love doing it. The plays are so deep, and they contain such wisdom about being alive.”

Hayley Atwell

For Hayley Atwell, “Theatre does for me what church can do for many people. I still really feel that.” The actor can be seen as Beatrice, dancing and singing her heart out in Shakespeare’s romcom, Much Ado About Nothing. It is in production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London till April 5. The 42-year-old, who plays the lead in Agent Carter stars opposite Tom Hiddleston, who is also a Marvel alum.

Nick Jonas

The singer-actor will soon be seen on Broadway, starring in Jason Robert Brown's musical The Last Five Years. Director Whitney White is helming it and Nick will be performing opposite Adrienne Warren in the play's first-ever Broadway production. The play will run from April 16 to June 22 at the Hudson Theatre in New York City, USA.

Denzel Washington

The actor is playing the lead in Othello, a remake of the Shakespeare play. “It’s the most excited I’ve been this century,” Washington said, adding, “Seriously. I haven’t been this excited about anything I’ve done as I am about this.” The plot revolves around Othello, a military commander who is convinced his wife has been unfaithful by his ensign, Iago.



Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal stars alongside Denzel Washington in Othelo(instagram)

The actor takes the stage as Iago, an ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator in Shakespearean play Othello. He stars alongside actor Denzel Washington, who is in the titular role. The play has been reimagined in modern with two soldiers who suffer from PTSD. The production at the Barrymore Theatre is now Broadway’s top-grossing play of all time, generating $2.8 million with eight preview performances.