Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness hints at 'betrayal' as she files for divorce after 2 years of separation

Following 2 years of separation, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' official divorce proceedings are finally under way. In her first formal address of the situation, in an exclusive statement to Daily Mail, Deborra details her ebb and flow of healing, especially after having withstood "betrayal". Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. However I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us. This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage", she reflects, having "gained much knowledge and wisdom" as she navigates this new phase of her life.

Calling the demise of her 27-year long marriage with Hugh, "a profound wound that cuts deep", she adds, "Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom".

Her one big takeaway? — "...none of this is personal".

She elaborates, "We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful".

Hugh and Deborra tied the knot on April 11, 1996. After 27 years of marriage, the duo announced the news of their separation in September 2023. Their exclusive statement to PEOPLE read, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth". Hugh and Deborra share children Oscar, 24, and Ava 19, the former having been adopted in 2000 and the latter in 2005.

As far as Hugh's healing goes, he was spotted hand-in-hand, in what appeared to be a lowkey Santa Monica dinner date with his Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, earlier this year in January.