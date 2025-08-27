KPop Demon Hunters becomes the most-streamed Netflix movie with 236 million views, leaves behind Red Notice

KPop Demon Hunters has officially beaten Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot-starrer Red Notice to become the most-streamed movie on Netflix, according to Tudum, the streaming platform’s companion website. It confirmed that the animated musical by Sony Pictures Animation has amassed 236 million total views. KPop Demon Hunters is now the most-streamed Netflix movie with 236 million views.(X/@Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched movie now

With an additional 25.4 million views last week, KPop Demon Hunters has also become the No. 1 movie on the English Film list, as per the data shared by Netflix. Currently, the top five most-streamed movies on Netflix are KPop Demon Hunters, Red Notice, Carry-On, Don’t Look Up, and The Adam Project.

Having 236 million views in total, KPop Demon Hunters is now way ahead of Red Notice, which garnered 230.9 million views.

This is not the only major achievement for KPop Demon Hunters, an animated musical fantasy about a K-pop girl group, which is tasked with tracking down mythical monsters when they are not busy filling stadiums and arenas.

KPop Demon Hunters reaches Billboard Hot 100

In a historic first, four songs from the movie have entered the Top 10 list on the Billboard Hot 100. The track Golden continues to occupy the No. 1 spot for a second week. Meanwhile, the track Your Idol remains at No. 4, while Soda Pop moved up to No. 5, and How It’s Done reached No. 10, according to Variety.

A sing-along version of KPop Demon Hunters was released in theatres across the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand on August 23. As per Variety, it quickly became the highest-grossing movie of the weekend with a box office collection between $18 million and $20 million.

Following the movie’s Netflix release on June 20 this year, The New York Times heaped praises on its treatment of “pop culture that is highly manufactured”.

