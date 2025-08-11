Dwayne Johnson is worth $800 M. But, Jerry Seinfeld became billionaire with one show. How actor-comedian made his money

Dwayne Johnson, a powerhouse in both Hollywood and the wrestling ring, has built an impressive fortune estimated at $800 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of his wealth comes from his 30–40% stake in Teremana Tequila, now valued at around $2 billion. The business move could soon make him a billionaire, surpassing even his massive entertainment earnings. Dwayne Johnson's wealth stands at $800 million, bolstered by his tequila business. Jerry Seinfeld leads as the wealthiest comedian with $1.1 billion, thanks to his show's syndication revenue.(@TheRock/X, @JerrySeinfeld/X)

However, Jerry Seinfeld, the creator and star of the legendary '90s sitcom Seinfeld, is the richest comedian in the world and the only one to reach billionaire status.

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter is worth $16 million. Eddie Murphy makes more in a single movie. Find out how much star charges

The Rock's earnings vs Jerry Seinfeld's earnings

Dwayne has consistently been among the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He earned $43 million in 2013, $65 million in 2015, and a staggering $125 million between June 2017 and June 2018, making him the highest-paid actor globally during that period. Meanwhile, Seinfeld earned almost 90% of the wrestler's net worth with just one show.

According to Forbes, a majority of the comedian's "fortune comes from his share of the syndication revenue the show generates, as well as income from touring, films and other projects". Apart from this, he has only starred in two films, Bee Movie and Unfrosted, whereas Dwayne has starred in films like the Jumanji franchise, the Fast and Furious franchise, the Moana franchise, Red Notice, and many more.

However, the syndication revenue that the show generates was enough for Jerry to become a billionaire. It is estimated that he earned $700 million from the show alone. In comparison, some of Dwayne's notable salaries for movies were as follows:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019): $20 million

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019): $23.5 million

Red Notice (2019): $23.5 million

Red One (2023): $50 million

Seinfeld currently sits at an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion, followed by actors like Tom Cruise ($600 million) and Johnny Depp ($100 million). The only actor ahead of him is Tyler Perry.