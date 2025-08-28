Who is Betsy Grunch? DOJ investigating Gainesville neurosurgeon and influencer

Dr. Betsy H. Grunch, a neurosurgeon at Georgia’s Longstreet Clinic, known affectionately as ‘LadySpineDoc’ on social media, is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Though details remain under wraps, emerging reports suggest her connection to a spinal implant company may be at the heart of a federal investigation, as per the Gainesville Times. All about Dr. Betsy Grunch.(Instagram/LadySpiceDoc)

About Betsy Grunch

According to her official website, Grunch was born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia. After earning her B.S. in Biology from the University of Georgia, Dr. Grunch attended medical school at the Medical College of Georgia. She completed her surgical internship, neurosurgery residency, and spine fellowship, all at Duke University, by 2013. She has drawn national attention for her expertise in minimally invasive spine surgeries and spinal disc replacements. She also made headlines in 2016 for co-performing Georgia’s first artificial spinal disc implantation.

Beyond the operating room, she built a significant digital presence. Posting under the handle @LadySpineDoc, she educates millions on TikTok and Instagram, drawing in followers with her down-to-earth explanation of complex procedures. She’s also earned numerous accolades, including “Top Doctor” recognitions and awards for mentorship and charity work.

As per the Gainesville Times, Dr. Grunch’s affiliation with Spineology, a St. Paul-based firm specializing in spinal implants, is a focal point of the DOJ probe. Although the exact nature is unclear, speculation includes potential concerns over implant use or financial conduct.

Clinic issues statement

The Longstreet Clinic, in an official statement, has stated that the DOJ inquiry does not affect Dr. Grunch’s ability to practice. Her license and board certifications remain unaffected, and internal operations continue. The statement read, “This inquiry does not affect her ability to see patients or practice medicine in the clinic and does not have any impact on her license or board certification.” The clinic also noted that the clinic has not received any formal request or subpoena from the DOJ. “Since Longstreet Clinic has not received a CID by the Department of Justice or any other governmental organization, we will have no further comment,” as per the statement issued.

Meanwhile, Northeast Georgia Health System, which had planned an acquisition of Longstreet, has paused the deal following receipt of a civil investigative demand notifying that unspecified Longstreet physicians are being investigated.

At this point, the inquiry remains confidential and inconclusive. Dr. Grunch continues her surgical and public work as usual, while the broader investigation lingers behind closed doors. With no formal charges or documents made public, the medical and local communities are left waiting; the case is still developing under official silence.

