Who was Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula? Indian student from Andhra Pradesh dies in Ohio road crash; GoFundMe launched

Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula, an Indian national, tragically passed away in Ohio on August 7 following a serious collision on I-480 in Macedonia. He was operating the vehicle that was struck by a pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula, an Indian student at Kent State University, died in a car accident in Ohio on August 7. (GoFundMe)

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According to Cleveland19, upon the arrival of law enforcement at the scene, both the sedan and the pickup truck were located. Dileep was pronounced dead at the site, while three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Bhungaravula hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was enrolled at Kent State University.

India in New York offers condolences and support to Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula's family

In a post on X, India in New York offered an update on Bungatavula, saying: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dileep Kumar Bungatavula, an Indian national, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Ohio on August 7, 2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dileep Kumar Bhungaravula dies: North America Telugu Society launches GoFundMe

In the wake of Bhungaravula's death, North America Telugu Society launched a fundraiser for his family. "Originally from Jettivaripalli, Chitvel Mandal, Tirupati District, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, India, Dileep came to the United States to pursue his education at Kent State University, carrying dreams of building a bright future through education, hard work, and determination. Like many international students, he carried not only his own aspirations, but also the hopes and dreams of his family back home in India," NATS said.

"For Dileep's parents and his brother in India, this sudden loss is unimaginable. His father, Mr. Sreehari Bungatavula, is a farmer, and the family comes from modest financial circumstances. His parents made significant sacrifices to support their son's education, hoping to see him complete his studies and build a successful future.Instead, they are now facing every parent's worst nightmare - the loss of their son thousands of miles away from home," the fundraiser continued.

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"In addition to their tremendous emotional loss, Dileep's family now faces significant financial hardship. His educational journey has left behind outstanding educational and personal loan obligations, adding another burden to a family already coping with unimaginable grief," it said, aiming a target to secure $100,000 in funding.