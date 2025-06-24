Who was Gloria Zamora? California fitness influencer, her date shot dead by estranged husband in Fontana

A California fitness celebrity with over 150,000 Instagram followers was shot dead by her estranged husband as she was out on a date at a sushi restaurant. Gloria Zamora, 40, died at the Falcon Ridge Town Center parking lot in Fontana at around 9.40 p.m. on Saturday(Gloria Zamor/Instagram)

According to authorities, Gloria Zamora, 40, died at the Falcon Ridge Town Center parking lot in Fontana at around 9.40 p.m. on Saturday. Responding to the tragic death of their mother, one of Zamora's seven kids denounced the incident as “unimaginable act of violence.”

Thomas Lizarraga kills Gloria Zamora, Hector Garduno

According to investigators, suspect Thomas Lizarraga, 45, found Zamora and her date, 43-year-old father of four Hector Garduno, outside Summa Sushi. He fired gunshots at both of them.

The gunshot alerted a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy who was among the off-duty law enforcement officers in the area, stated Fontana Police Officer Steve Reed, as per ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

“Apparently, he was driving on the street outside the shopping center and heard the gunshots and saw what had happened, made a U-turn at the light, and got out of his vehicle, and confronted the suspect,” Reed said.

According to officials, the other two victims succumbed to their wounds after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Lizarraga and Zamora “were going through a divorce,” Reed stated.

Lizarraga shot dead during altercation with cop

Lizarraga was shot and killed during the altercation with the deputy.

Days before the incident, Zamora posted a video of herself on the HERizon podcast to her 152,000 Instagram followers, captioning it, “who needs enemies with husbands like these?”

Regarding her ex-partner, she remarked, “Instead of being supportive, you're over here trying to like bring me down.”

Jazlynee, Zamora's daughter, started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses and to reduce the load on her six siblings.

In support of her father, one of Garduno's four daughters also created a GoFundMe page, calling him a “hardworking man that was tragically murdered and taken too soon.”