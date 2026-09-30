Who was Guy Kapulnik? Israeli actor and pilot dies in California plane crash

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, killed last week in a light aircraft crash in California, according to statement from his family.

Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, died in a light aircraft crash in California. (X@DavidG54485524)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kapulnik, a resident of Moshav Karmei Yosef, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, in the incident that occurred in proximity to Hesperia Airport in southern California.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board of the United States are conducting an official investigation into the incident. However, the underlying cause remains undisclosed at this time.

“Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure. An actor and creator, a skipper and seaman. Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies, and dared again and again to choose new paths and do the things he loved,” his family stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Marvin Grant? Manhunt underway for Manassas shooting suspect as 3 injured, schools alerted Who was Guy Kapulnik? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Marvin Grant? Manhunt underway for Manassas shooting suspect as 3 injured, schools alerted Who was Guy Kapulnik? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Before establishing himself in the entertainment industry, Kapulnik served as an officer within the Israel Defense Forces' prestigious 669 search and rescue unit.

His academic training encompassed studies at the Technion in Haifa as well as the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem.

Throughout his acting career, Kapulnik has been featured in several films, including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon.

In recent years, he maintained residence in Los Angeles while simultaneously pursuing employment as an aviation instructor in addition to his acting career.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Karmei Yosef.

Tributes pour in

Kapulnik's former acting agent, Zohar Jacobson, paid tribute to the late actor, saying: "Guy was a talented actor and an extraordinary person. He was intelligent, sensitive and modest, with a huge heart."

“This is horrifying. I knew @GuyKapulnik. We met in 2019 and became platonic friends. He was a great person, extremely talented and kind. I wish his loved ones eternal strength,” media personality Adelle Nazarian stated in a post on X.