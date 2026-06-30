Who was Harbe Nagi? Missing 7-year-old autistic boy found dead in New York; mayor shares update

Harbe Nagi, a 7-year-old autistic and nonverbal boy who went missing during a family gathering in upstate New York, has been found dead, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Harbe had been reported missing on June 28 after he disappeared from a graduation celebration in the village of Menands. (via X)

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Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi, Harbe's maternal uncle, announced the news in a Facebook post, writing, “Thank you to everyone who helped in the search.”

Authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Harbe had been reported missing on June 28 after he disappeared from a graduation celebration in the village of Menands, near Albany. His disappearance prompted a large-scale search involving the Menands Police Department, New York State Police, the Albany County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

Search teams also deployed an ice cream truck in the area, hoping familiar music would help draw the child out if he was nearby.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials have not released the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have not released the cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing. {{/usCountry}}

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Who was Harbe Nagi?

Harbe Nagi was a 7-year-old boy with autism who was nonverbal and primarily spoke Arabic, according to police. He was the nephew of Hamtramck Mayor Adam Alharbi, whose sister is Harbe's mother.

The family, originally from Yemen, had moved from New York City to the Albany area a few years ago. Harbe was born in the United States.

Police described him as approximately 3 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 48 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, dark pants and no shoes.

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According to authorities, Harbe was known to wander and had a strong interest in water, the outdoors and climbing. Police also said he enjoyed music, particularly the nursery rhyme "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star," which prompted search teams to use an ice cream truck during the operation.

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In earlier comments to local media, Mayor Alharbi said Harbe had attempted to leave home on previous occasions but was always brought back safely by his mother. The family also announced a $10,000 reward during the search in hopes of securing the child's safe return.

Search efforts and investigation

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Authorities urged residents to review home surveillance footage, check garages, sheds and other structures, and immediately contact 911 if they spotted the child. They also advised anyone who encountered Harbe to speak softly, as he could become overwhelmed.

Police have said there is currently no indication that another person was involved in the child's disappearance, though investigators continue to examine all circumstances surrounding his death.

Further details have not yet been released.