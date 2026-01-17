Ex-Google MD relives childhood memories after stopping an ice cream van in Singapore: ‘Tastes like childhood’

A former Google managing director has sparked a wave of nostalgia online after sharing a quiet moment from his neighbourhood in Singapore that reminded him of childhood. Ex Google MD shared a nostalgic moment in Singapore where a street ice cream van brought back childhood memories. (X/@parrysingh)

Taking to X, Parminder Singh described spotting an old style ice cream van moving through the streets of what he called squeaky clean Singapore.

“In squeaky clean Singapore there are no pushcarts. But there’s this old uncle who still wanders the neighbourhood in his ice cream van, ringing that ding dong bell from another era. I usually ignore it. Today I was on the balcony and saw him stop. A father and son came and bought ice cream. I called out, asked him to wait, and bought a wafer for myself,” Singh wrote.

He added that even though ice cream was already available at home, the moment felt special. Sharing the exchange, he wrote, “My helper said, ‘Sir, we have a tub in the fridge.’ ‘I know,’ I said. ‘But this tastes like childhood.’”

Take a look here at the post: