Ex-Google MD relives childhood memories after stopping an ice cream van in Singapore: ‘Tastes like childhood’
A former Google managing director has sparked a wave of nostalgia online after sharing a quiet moment from his neighbourhood in Singapore that reminded him of childhood.
Taking to X, Parminder Singh described spotting an old style ice cream van moving through the streets of what he called squeaky clean Singapore.
“In squeaky clean Singapore there are no pushcarts. But there’s this old uncle who still wanders the neighbourhood in his ice cream van, ringing that ding dong bell from another era. I usually ignore it. Today I was on the balcony and saw him stop. A father and son came and bought ice cream. I called out, asked him to wait, and bought a wafer for myself,” Singh wrote.
He added that even though ice cream was already available at home, the moment felt special. Sharing the exchange, he wrote, “My helper said, ‘Sir, we have a tub in the fridge.’ ‘I know,’ I said. ‘But this tastes like childhood.’”
Take a look here at the post:
Images that completed the memory
Alongside the post, Singh shared three photographs showing the ice cream van parked on the street and the classic wafer ice cream he bought, further adding to the sense of nostalgia captured in his words.
The post has garnered more than 28 thousand views so far, drawing reactions from users who recalled similar experiences from their own lives.
Social media reacts with warmth
The replies were filled with emotion and shared memories. One user wrote, “I like the bread ice cream. Just ate one on Wednesday, near my office. Don’t tell my kids.” Another commented, “All over Asia … that’s what makes it attractive.” A third reaction read, “Childhood memories are priceless. No one can put a price on it.”
Others echoed the sentiment, with one user saying, “This is so heartwarming,” while another added, “Childhood memories are best memories.”