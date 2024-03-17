 Who was Jade Benning? Ex-football player Blaise Taylor charged with pregnant girlfriend's murder - Hindustan Times
Who was Jade Benning? Ex-football player Blaise Taylor charged with pregnant girlfriend's murder

ByNikhita Mehta
Mar 17, 2024 12:43 AM IST

On February 25, 2023, Taylor allegedly visited Benning at her apartment and poisoned her, leading to the death of her unborn child on February 27

Blaise A. Taylor, a former Tennessee Titans scout, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in relation to the poisoning deaths of his girlfriend, Jade Benning, and her unborn child. The former college football coach and Tennessee Titans staff member had a successful career, starting at Auburn High School in Alabama and later playing at Arkansas State University, where he served as team captain for four seasons.

Blaise Taylor is charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend Jade Benning(X, formerly Twitter)
Blaise Taylor charged with killing girlfriend and unborn child

On February 25, 2023, Taylor allegedly visited Benning at her apartment and poisoned her, leading to the death of her unborn child on February 27. According to investigators, Jade Benning died nine days later, on her 25th birthday, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Taylor called 911 on Feb. 25, 2023, reporting Benning's allergic reaction. Benning was unable to provide information to investigators before her death. Following the incidents, he was hired by Texas A&M's defensive staff, where his father, Trooper Taylor, serves as the running backs coach after serving as a defensive analyst at Utah State.

Who was Jade Benning?

The 25-year-old victim was a “beloved” member of the Nashville community, per Marca. She started cheerleading at the age of 7 and went on to become the captain of both junior varsity and varsity teams at Central High School. In 2020, Benning graduated from Brightwater Culinary Arts. She served as head pastry chef at Mirabellas Table and as a chef at Earnest Bar & Hideaway.

Following her tragic death, the Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko said, “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this heartbreaking situation, including the family and friends of the victim. It’s essential to allow the courts to handle this situation with the diligence and fairness it demands. We also would like to extend our prayers and support to Coach Trooper Taylor, Dr. Evelyn Taylor, and their families as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

News / World News / US News / Who was Jade Benning? Ex-football player Blaise Taylor charged with pregnant girlfriend's murder
