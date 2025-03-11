Who was Jamie White? InfoWars reporter ‘brutally murdered’ in Texas, last post was Elon Musk's 'violent liberals' claim

InfoWars reporter Jamie White was killed near his Austin, Texas home on Sunday night, March 9, the outlet announced. InfoWars founder Alex Jones shared the news in a statement shared by the outlet. InfoWars reporter Jamie White ‘brutally murdered’ in Texas (@whiteisthefury/X)

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza,” the statement reads. “We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice.”

It adds, “Jamie’s important work will be carried on through InfoWars, our readers, and our cherished listeners.”

Meanwhile, in a broadcast posted to X, Jones described White as a “good friend” who had been working at InfoWars for several years, and praised him as the outlet’s best writer. Jones said in the video that White was murdered while heading back home Sunday night.

The Austin Police Department told Fox 7 that cops found an adult male with “obvious signs of trauma” in South Austin on Sunday at around midnight. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

On social media, Jones blasted the district attorney for White’s murder. "I lay all of this squarely at the feet of Soros and of the sort of crime syndicate of the Democratic Party. They are the ones that administratively cut the police, prosecuted the police, and even cases that are hundred percent clear to be lawful, legal activities," he said.

He added, "You murdered Jamie White, you opened the door, you created the climate, you created conditions on purpose. George Soros. Alexander Soros, you murdered Jamie White. These are sick, degenerate, evil people that know what they're doing and they aided and abetted. They are accomplices to the murder of a great American and Infowars long time veteran reporter Jamie White."

Who was Jamie White?

White wrote on various issues on InfoWars, including politics, entertainment and current affairs. He covered international affairs and high-profile controversies.

One of White’s notable stories was on Romania’s ban on presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, which prompted protests. He also wrote on Glenn Beck’s claim that the Epstein client list would be released if Kash Patel became FBI Director, among other articles. White’s works were also featured on platforms like Scribd and TRANSCEND.

White’s last post on X was a post by Elon Musk that he reshared. In the post, Musk wrote, “Yeah, why are liberals so violent?” The SpaceX CEO accused “legacy media propaganda” of being “a major part of the problem”.

White’s friend and author Chase Geiser said in an X post that the reporter was “truly devoted to the truth.” “At InfoWars, we often cite the ancient Spartan saying, “with your shield or on it,” which is meant to convey that we are never to give up & drop our shields to run away. We are either to come home victorious or having died in the fight,” Geiser wrote.

He added, “Jamie honored that saying every day and, though I’m saddened to see he’s come home on his shield, it’s because of men like him we are able to carry on the fight in the InfoWar.”