Who was Joan Sebastian Guerrero? 26-year-old victim of Biddeford, Maine ICE-involved shooting identified

Joan Sebastian Guerrero was identified as the victim of the ICE-involved shooting in Biddeford, Maine on Monday (Jul4 13) morning. He was identified by CNN and the Portland Press Herald also reported, citing a neighbor.

Joan Sebastian Guerrero (L) and a memorial in Biddeford, Maine for him. (Joan Sebastian Guerrero on Facebook (via CNN) and Reuters)

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According to the Portland Press Herald report, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a Colombian, was married and had a daugter. The unidentified neighbor who spoke to the outlet also directed them to his Facebook account, which contains several photos of the 26-year-old, his wife and their child.

Who Was Joan Sebastian Guerrero?

As of now, officials, including the Department of Homeland Security, have not confirmed the identity of the victim of Monday's shooting. In a statement, the agency described the 26-year-old as an "illegal alien." The exact citizenship status of the 26-year-old remains unconfirmed.

ICE had said in initial statements that Guerrero had tried to flee an immigration enforcement operation when one agent fired at him “fearing for life”. However, Senator Angus King of Maine said earlier today that Guerrero did not have an immigration warrant against him.

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, CNN also reported citing the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition group that Joan Sebastian Guerrero was cleared to work in the United States and was on his way to work when the shooting happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, CNN also reported citing the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition group that Joan Sebastian Guerrero was cleared to work in the United States and was on his way to work when the shooting happened. {{/usCountry}}

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The DHS claimed in its statement that the incident happened around 7am EDT as the "ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal."

Also read; ICE Maine shooting: What's happening in Biddeford? One killed, protest erupts as probe underway

"An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle," the statement read. "ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon."

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The death of Joan Sebastian Guerrero has sparked protests in Maine. A memorial set up at the site of the incident in Biddeford. People are continuing to gather and placing flowers and cards, as of Monday evening.

Maine Political Leaders Rally Against ICE Operations

The political leaders of Maine, a state with the Democratic Party at the helm, has rallied against ICE action in the state in the aftermath of the fatal shooting. It includes the Mayor of Biddeford, Liam LaFountain, who called for ending ICE action in the city.

“I am mourning for the individuals impacted, for the family that lost a father, lost a partner, and a community member as well,” he said. “I’m going to be calling for – along with other elected officials in our state – for a full and thorough, transparent investigation from the federal government and the involvement of Maine State Police.”

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Also read: Biddeford ICE shooting: What we know about 26-year-old Colombian victim as Sen. Angus King gives update

DHS In A Tough Spot

According to CNN, the DHS's statement that Joan Sebastian Guerrero was shot by the agent in self-defense has left many law enforcement sources in a tough spot, especially given that the shooting was caught on video. It also being reported that the DHS is "internally concerned" about recurring incidents of ICE-involved shootings in the last few months.

“Every law enforcement officer in America is scratching their head trying to figure out what that means,” an anonymous law enforcement source told CNN

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