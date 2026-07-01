Who was Jordan Wishon? Missing mom found dead in Rutherfordtonm; shocking details out as suspect's identity revealed

Deputies uncovered the remains of a young mother interred at a residence in North Carolina. Jordan Wishon was reported missing by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Friday.
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Two days following her disappearance, authorities shifted the search to a murder investigation after making the tragic discovery while carrying out a search warrant.
In a social media update, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office stated, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence on Pebblestone Lane in Rutherfordton at approximately 5:17 a.m. “During the search, human remains were discovered buried on the property. Investigators were able to positively identify the remains as Jordan Wishon.”
Jordan Wishon found dead: Suspect identity revealed
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The person charged with her murder has a history of legal troubles, according to reports. Jaydakis Kashaune Hamilton, 25, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder, Fox News reported.
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The person charged with her murder has a history of legal troubles, according to reports. Jaydakis Kashaune Hamilton, 25, from Rutherfordton, North Carolina, is currently facing a charge of first-degree murder, Fox News reported.
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Hamilton was already incarcerated on an unrelated charge.
WLOS reported that Hamilton was apprehended for an alleged vehicle theft in Polk County, and before that, he was charged by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol with reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Hamilton is presently jailed in Polk County as he awaits his latest charge.
Jordan Wishon survived by a child and fiancé
As stated in her obituary, Wishon was a 30-year-old mother with one child and a fiancé.
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Casandra Toney, who identified herself as Wishon's sister, shared a post on Facebook expressing, "I hope you know at the end of the day. I do love you and we’ll always love you. You’re my sister you’re my big sister at that."
"I hope you know at the end of the day. I do love you and we’ll always love you. You’re my sister you’re my big sister at that."
The investigation into the murder is still in progress.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.