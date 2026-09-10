Who was Justin Michael Milliken? 5 things on St Johns Grumpy's owner found dead; last post in focus as locals mourn loss

Justin Michael Milliken, the owner of the Grumpy's restaurant at St Johns in Florida, was found dead at the eatery on Wednesday morning.

Justin Michael Milliken was the owner of the St Johns Grumpy's and was found dead in the restaurant. (Facebook/Justin Michael Milliken)

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As per reports the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office made the discovery of the dead body and do not suspect foul play in this case. The restaurant is located at 155 Fountains Way, Building 1, Suite 1. It has been popular for Southern-style diner fares and is a favorite for breakfast and lunch, as per a local report.

This was the third outlet for the Jacksonville-based business. Grumpy’s Restaurant Company President and CEO Daniel DeLeon said the company was ‘deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Justin Milliken’ adding that thoughts were with ‘his family, Leah, the St. Johns team, and everyone affected by this incredibly difficult situation,’ as per St Johns Citizen.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Justin Milliken. Who was Justin Michael Milliken? 5 things to know Milliken is a self-described conservative, and is a venture capitalist, his LinkedIn notes. Milliken has had ‘15 years successful medical devices and medical diagnostic sales’ as per the LinkedIn profile. Milliken was in the US Army from 1997 to 2001. As per his LinkedIn, Milliken was Special Operations Medical Officer with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and as a medical intelligence and bioweapons officer with the 1st Ranger Battalion. Milliken's LinkedIn also notes that he attended Norwich University, and Cornell University, while also enrolling for the Harvard Business School Online financial accounting course. Milliken and his wife, Leah, brought Grumpy’s to St. Johns, when they signed on as franchises in 2020. The restaurant was opened in August 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Justin Milliken. Who was Justin Michael Milliken? 5 things to know Milliken is a self-described conservative, and is a venture capitalist, his LinkedIn notes. Milliken has had ‘15 years successful medical devices and medical diagnostic sales’ as per the LinkedIn profile. Milliken was in the US Army from 1997 to 2001. As per his LinkedIn, Milliken was Special Operations Medical Officer with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and as a medical intelligence and bioweapons officer with the 1st Ranger Battalion. Milliken's LinkedIn also notes that he attended Norwich University, and Cornell University, while also enrolling for the Harvard Business School Online financial accounting course. Milliken and his wife, Leah, brought Grumpy’s to St. Johns, when they signed on as franchises in 2020. The restaurant was opened in August 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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Milliken's LinkedIn notes his specialties are ‘Medical Sales positions utilizing my proven conceptual hybrid product sales experience, my ability to work under pressure, my ability to be quick on my feet and work with little or no supervision.’

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His Facebook bio says he's a ‘Father, Christian, Conservative, Saving the World 1 Pancake at a Time!’.

Justin Michael Milliken's last post in focus

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Amid the news of Milliken's alleged suicide, his last post has seen an outpouring of comments.

He had posted a photo of him by the pool on September 8. People expressed grief while mourning Milliken's loss in the comments section.

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“I don’t know all the circumstances surrounding Justin’s passing, and I would never pretend that I do. What I do know is that this is heartbreaking and another painful reminder that mental health must be a priority for every human being. We never truly know what someone is carrying behind their smile. This tragedy makes me look inward, too. All of us including myself can become caught up in our own hurt, frustrations, and selfishness. We need to pause before we speak, lead with compassion, and treat others the way we would want to be treated during our most vulnerable moments,” one wrote.

Another added “I do not understand any of this. Justin and I were close friends. He even lived with me for a season. I remember when Justin gave his heart to the Lord and asked the Lord to take his life and keep him. I was just speaking with him last night from 7 :00 to 10:00. He said he was going to take a shower. We prayed about a lot of things and that I'd be talking to him in the morning. This makes no sense at all. He did not speak about being broken inside heartbroken or anything. He told me after his shower when he called me back that he felt better and was going to trust God with his future just does not make any sense. May God Grant just in peace as only Jesus can. My heart is broken. I don't think I will ever understand this. I'm praying for his family with all my heart. May the Lord Jesus Christ give him peace his children Psalms 30.”

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Yet another said “Super sad. You never know what someone is going through.”

Due to Milliken's passing the St. Johns restaurant remained closed Wednesday and was set to reopen Thursday during normal business hours.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).