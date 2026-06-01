Who was Leo Perino? Fox host and ex-WH Press Secretary Dana Perino's father passes away

Leo Perino, the father of Fox News host and former White House Press Secretary, Dana Perino, has passed away. His death was reported on Fox News, where Dana Perino, who co-hosts The Five and America's Newsroom, reported the news. He was 79.

Fox host and former White House press secretary, Dana Perino.(Dana Perino on Instagram)

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As of now, Dana Perino has not released a statement on the death of her father. The report was aired on the June 1 edition of America's Newsroom, from where Dana Perino was noticeably absent. A cause of death has not been announced.

The news of the senior Perino's death came on the heels of Dana Perino announcing her debut novel, 'Purple State.' The bereavement is likely to affect her promotion schedule for the book.

Who Was Leo Perino?

Leo Perino was an influential individual in Denver, Colorado, having spent most of his life as a civic activist. He advocated for neighborhood and community improvement for most of his life, as per a mention on a profile of Dana Perino on Business Insider. He also reportedly had a background in broadcasting and worked briefly as a country music DJ.

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{{^usCountry}} Dana Perino has recalled in interviews how her father played a crucial role in her journalism career, having discussed politics with her since her childhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dana Perino has recalled in interviews how her father played a crucial role in her journalism career, having discussed politics with her since her childhood. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leo Perino was married to Jan Wife and has two daughters, Dana and Angie. He lived with his family in Denver, Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leo Perino was married to Jan Wife and has two daughters, Dana and Angie. He lived with his family in Denver, Colorado. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Lisa Kennedy announces engagement on ‘The Five’: Who is Fred, the Fox host's fiancé? Tributes Pour In For Perino Family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Lisa Kennedy announces engagement on ‘The Five’: Who is Fred, the Fox host's fiancé? Tributes Pour In For Perino Family {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Social media were effusive in their tributes to Leo Perino as admirers and regular viewers of Dana Perino's show wrote messages of condolences to the Fox Host. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media were effusive in their tributes to Leo Perino as admirers and regular viewers of Dana Perino's show wrote messages of condolences to the Fox Host. {{/usCountry}}

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“Dana Perino, I send you my deepest condolences,” wrote one. “You’re a wonderful person and your dad was obviously very proud. As we are. We pray for your family and friends. God bless.”

“Dana Perino. I am so sorry for your loss today. Your father is looking down on you and so proud. Leo rest in peace brother.❤️🙏 God bless you, Leo and God bless you Dana. in this tough time. He’s in a better place. RIP,” said another.

“Prayers for Dana Perino and her family during this difficult time!” said one.

“I am so sorry to hear about Dana Perino's father passing. Thoughts and prayers are with Dana and all of her family,” noted another.

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“My deepest condolences to Fox News anchor Dana Petino & her family for the loss of her father, Leo. He raised two amazing daughters & guided them well. God Bless the family & friends of Leo Perino,” wrote one.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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