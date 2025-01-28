Menu Explore
Who was Matthew Huttle? Jan 6 rioter who was pardoned by Trump gunned down by deputy in Indiana

BySumanti Sen
Jan 28, 2025 11:05 AM IST

Matthew Huttle was shot dead during an altercation with a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over on Indiana State Road 14.

A January 6 rioter who was pardoned by president Donald Trump was gunned down by a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, January 26. Matthew Huttle, an Indiana man who was allegedly involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, was shot dead during an altercation with a Jasper County Sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over on Indiana State Road 14 near the Pulaski County line. The incident took place when the deputy tried to arrest Huttle, 42, New York Post reported.

Matthew Huttle, Jan 6 rioter who was pardoned by Trump, gunned down by deputy in Indiana (DOJ)
Matthew Huttle, Jan 6 rioter who was pardoned by Trump, gunned down by deputy in Indiana (DOJ)

“An altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect,” state police said in a news release. Authorities said the suspect had a gun on him inside the vehicle.

Who was Matthew Huttle?

Huttle was from the city of Hobart, and was granted a pardon from president Trump last week. Trump’s pardon wiped clean a misdemeanor charge tied to Huttle’s involvement in the riot in 2021.

Back in 2023, Huttle was sentenced to six months behind bars after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building. He was eventually released from jail in July 2024, the Washington Post reported. He went on to become one of about 1,500 January 6 defendants who received clemency from Trump.

Huttle traveled with his uncle to attend Trump’s speech to supporters in 2021, which led up to the chaos at the Capitol. He was reportedly inside the building for 16 minutes and even recorded it on video. His defense attorney previously said that he only went to the rally because he expected it to be a historic moment. At the time, Huttle had gotten out of jail for a driving offence. “He is not a true believer in any political cause,” defense attorney Andrew Hemmer said at the time.

The circumstances that led to Huttle’s death remain unclear, including why he was being arrested. The deputy who killed him has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is protocol for the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Patrick Williamson said. “Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle,” he added.

