Roger Duarte, the Miami food entrepreneur behind George Stone Crab and My Ceviche, was among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Kenya on August 19. Duarte was 42. The crash happened near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, northern Kenya, at about 9:13 a.m. local time, according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA). Five Americans were among those killed. The helicopter was carrying guests of luxury safari company &Beyond when it crashed while flying toward the Ewaso Nyiro River. Kenya’s Air Accident Investigation Department is investigating the cause of the crash, which remains unknown.

Who was Roger Duarte and what businesses did the Miami entrepreneur build?

Miami entrepreneur Roger Duarte, founder of George Stone Crab, died at 42 in a Kenya helicopter crash that killed seven people. (George Stone Crab)

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Roger Duarte was best known in Miami for building businesses around seafood and restaurants. He founded George Stone Crab in 2008 after leaving investment banking in his 20s. The company grew from a small local stone crab delivery business into a national operation that ships Florida stone crab claws to customers across the US. George Stone Crab’s own website says Duarte started by buying stone crabs wholesale and selling them to neighbours on Key Biscayne.

Duarte later co-founded My Ceviche with chef Sam Gorenstein in 2012. The seafood restaurant became a familiar name in South Florida. His work also brought wider attention. Forbes included Duarte in its 30 Under 30 Food list, noting that he had left investment banking at 24 to start George Stone Crab.

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Deep Dive What was Roger Duarte's role in the Miami food industry? Roger Duarte founded George Stone Crab in 2008 and later co-founded My Ceviche in 2012, building a reputation for seafood and contributing significantly to Miami's restaurant scene. How many people were killed in the helicopter crash involving Roger Duarte? Seven people, including Roger Duarte, were killed in the helicopter crash in Kenya, with five of the victims being American citizens. What is currently known about the investigation into the helicopter crash? The cause of the helicopter crash near Mount Ololokwe is under investigation by Kenya's Air Accident Investigation Department, and no conclusions have been reached yet.

{{^usCountry}} He later served as CEO of Hospitality Capital Partners, continuing his work in Miami’s hospitality and investment businesses. What happened to Roger Duarte in the Kenya helicopter crash? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He later served as CEO of Hospitality Capital Partners, continuing his work in Miami’s hospitality and investment businesses. What happened to Roger Duarte in the Kenya helicopter crash? {{/usCountry}}

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Duarte was one of seven people aboard a Eurocopter EC130 B4 that crashed near Mount Ololokwe on August 19. The KCAA said the helicopter had been travelling from the Loisaba area toward the Ewaso Nyiro River when the accident happened. There were no survivors.

Also Read: Who was José Alberto Suárez? 5 things to know about Telemundo executive dead in Kenya helicopter crash

The other passengers were identified as Adam Martin Hlavaty, Henry Parra, José Alberto Suárez, Stephany Maria Hollihan Vasconez and Michele Sensi-Contugi. The pilot was Josh Outram. Five of the seven people who died were American citizens, according to the US State Department.

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Luxury safari company &Beyond confirmed that the aircraft was carrying its guests. Lady Lori Helicopters, which operated the flight, also expressed sympathy for those killed. The cause of the crash has not been established, and investigators are examining what happened.

Roger Duarte’s family and Miami restaurant community

Duarte was closely connected to Miami’s restaurant community. His family also has deep roots in the city’s food business. His wife, Nicole Valls Duarte, is part of the Valls family, which owns the well-known Versailles and La Carreta restaurant businesses.

The couple had two young sons. Their families released a statement after the crash.

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“The Duarte and Valls families are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of our beloved Roger Edward Duarte, our dear friends Jose Suarez, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Hollihan Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot.”

Also Read: Kenya helicopter crash update: What we know about 4 Americans killed in Mt Ololokwe

Friends and people from Miami’s business and food communities also shared tributes. Lee Schrager of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival said he had known Duarte for more than 12 years and remembered his work, ethics and love for his family.

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Roger Duarte’s death at 42 leaves behind a business legacy built around Florida seafood, Miami restaurants and hospitality. The Kenya crash investigation is still underway.