Who was Samuel Bond Haskell IV? Hollywood exec’s son who killed, dismembered wife and her parents dies in jail

The son of a Hollywood executive who murdered and dismembered his wife and her parents before disposing of their bodies in a landfill has passed away, officials stated. Samuel Bond Haskell IV passes away in jail.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KABC that Samuel Bond Haskell IV has died just hours before his scheduled court appearance on Monday. The reason of his death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

His father Sam Haskell, a Hollywood agent and Emmy-winning producer, represents well-known clients like Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Charges against Haskel

Haskell was charged in 2023 with killing his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 72, at their Tarzana, Los Angeles house. He used to live in lived in Tarzana with wife, three young children, and in laws.

According to police, he threw their mutilated body parts in a trash can in Encino, where their remains were later found.

Mei Li Haskell and her parents were last seen alive on Nov. 6, 2023.

Did Haskell hire four day-laborers?

“On Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to take away several heavy black plastic trash bags from his home in Tarzana,” the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a statement. “One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts. They called 911 and reported the incident.”

The laborers alleged that after leaving the bags in the driveway, they drove back to Haskell's house and gave the money back. According to a KNBC-TV Channel 4, they called the police, but by the time they got there, the bags were removed.

Later, Haskell was seen on camera throwing something in a garbage in the nearby town of Encino. Next day, he was taken into custody after a woman's torso was discovered in the dumpster by someone who searched through the trash and called 911.

Haskell might receive a life sentence without the chance of release if found guilty.