Who was Sara Duffey's estranged husband? All on Jeremiah Shawn Duffey’s behavior; shocking details out as son dialed 911

An influencer was tragically shot and killed, allegedly by her estranged spouse, just weeks after she accused him of being a pedophile on social media.

Influencer Sara Duffey allegedly shot by estranged husband after accusing him of being a pedophile on social media. (TikTok)

Sara Duffey, 43, shared a TikTok on July 11, in which she alluded to the conduct of her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jeremiah Shawn Duffey.

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This video was part of the current trend on Netflix documentaries, where users simulate sitting down for an interview with the streaming service to discuss topics that range from light-hearted inside jokes to serious personal disclosures, People Magazine reported.

Sara Duffey's bombshell admission

“Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile,” Sara stated in her video.

“I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary," the caption of the video read.

Less than two weeks later, on Thursday, July 23, Sara and Duffey's bodies were found with gunshot wounds in her residence located in Owasso, Oklahoma.

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Sara Duffey's son called 911

Her son residing at the home placed the 911 call. Authorities reached the scene at approximately 11:15 p.m., as reported by KTUL.

According to the outlet, Sara was shot by Duffey, who subsequently took his own life. A family member confirmed the identities of Sara and Duffey as the victims.

Before the purported murder-suicide, Sara submitted two protective orders against Duffey in 2021, according to court documents reviewed by PEOPLE. These orders were dismissed due to Duffey's absence at the hearing, as reported by The Oklahoman.

All on protective order against Duffey

On June 10, Sara sought an emergency protective order against Duffey. Consequently, Duffey was immediately required to vacate their residence and maintain a distance of 100 yards from Gilson, based on court records. On June 23, the protective order was prolonged until August 24.

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In the protective order, Sara claimed that Duffey possessed a firearm, made threats of suicide, and “went on the run,” as per The Oklahoman.

Allegations against Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey

The minor involved was a 15-year-old girl who participated in the youth basketball team coached by Duffey. According to her mother, according to The Oklahoman, he allegedly kissed and touched the girl, an act witnessed by another coach. The girl further informed her mother that Duffey had exhibited other inappropriate conduct, such as sending her messages, inviting her to his hotel room during a tournament trip, and offering her money to buy her silence.