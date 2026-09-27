Who was Shanteria Mosley? Woman found dismembered at Georgia apartment; teen suspect arrested

Authorities in Georgia found remains of a dismembered woman at an apartment complex, describing the incident as a a "shocking" and "particularly gruesome crime."

In Smyrna, Georgia, police found dismembered remains of Shanteria Mosley at Park Valley Apartments. 18-year-old Kingston Bradley is charged with malice murder. (police mugshot)

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Kingston Bradley, an 18-year-old resident of the apartment complex, is currently in police custody and faces charges of malice murder and concealment of death, according to law enforcement officials who made the announcement Friday, ABC7 News reported.

According to Cobb County jail records, Bradley is currently detained without bond eligibility.

Victim identified as Shanteria Mosley

Law enforcement officials have identified the victim as Shanteria Mosley, who was commonly referred to as "KT" by those close to her.

The human remains were located Wednesday evening at the Park Valley Apartments located in Smyrna, according to police reports.

Later on Friday, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on a vehicle and uncovered garbage bags stored in the vehicle's trunk, according to a police news release issued Friday that provided an update on the investigation.

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Authorities are investigating potential connections between the victim and Bradley, Holt stated. Bradley has declined to provide any statements to investigators, she noted.

During the earlier briefing, Holt informed reporters that investigators continue to search for additional remains belonging to the victim.

"This is a shocking crime. I don't know how else to describe it," Holt stated, as per ABC7 News. "I've been in law enforcement for 25 years, and I have been a part of multiple homicide cases, and I worked crimes against children for 16 years, and this is a particularly gruesome crime."

Shanteria Mosley family

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According to Holt, some people claim to have familial connections to the deceased. She said that DNA analysis was in progress to obtain definitive verification.

Family members reported a missing person whose cellular phone and vehicle were discovered at Park Valley Apartments, according to Holt. An officer attended the complex on Wednesday evening, visiting multiple units and conducting interviews before departing approximately 30 minutes later, she noted. The officer reportedly instructed the family to submit a missing person report with the Atlanta Police Department, as that location represented the last known sighting of the person, Holt explained.

Approximately 30 minutes following the officer's departure, law enforcement personnel returned to the apartment complex in response to a homicide investigation, police confirmed.