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    What's happening at Hillgrove High School? Cobb County police arrive amid ‘Code Red’ situation

    Police responded to Hillgrove High School in Cobb County, with units dispatched to assist the school district police.

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 10:29 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
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    A police response took place at Hillgrove High School in Cobb County on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed the Cobb County Police Department.

    Cobb County Police arrived at Hillgrove High School on Tuesday (Unsplash)
    Cobb County Police arrived at Hillgrove High School on Tuesday (Unsplash)

    The CCPD reported that several of its units were dispatched to support the Cobb County School District Police.

    Citing its source, 11Alive reported that a student showcased a weapon in the cafeteria, which led to the activation of a Code Red situation. It is reported that the student subsequently fled outside the school premises and was taken into custody.

    Hillgrove High School: Is Code Red situation still active?

    According to Atlanta News First sources, a Code Red situation was downgraded to a Code Green at approximately 12:15 p.m.

    Both Cobb Police and the Cobb Sheriff's Office directed 11Alive to the school district and its police department for further details.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More

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