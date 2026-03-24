What's happening at Hillgrove High School? Cobb County police arrive amid ‘Code Red’ situation

A police response took place at Hillgrove High School in Cobb County on Tuesday afternoon, confirmed the Cobb County Police Department. Cobb County Police arrived at Hillgrove High School on Tuesday (Unsplash)

The CCPD reported that several of its units were dispatched to support the Cobb County School District Police.

Citing its source, 11Alive reported that a student showcased a weapon in the cafeteria, which led to the activation of a Code Red situation. It is reported that the student subsequently fled outside the school premises and was taken into custody.

Hillgrove High School: Is Code Red situation still active? According to Atlanta News First sources, a Code Red situation was downgraded to a Code Green at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Both Cobb Police and the Cobb Sheriff's Office directed 11Alive to the school district and its police department for further details.