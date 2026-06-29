Who were Emily Barker, Nick Hutcherson and Sydney Watson? Firefighters killed in Colorado-Utah fires identified

Three firefighters were killed in the wildfire this weekend on the Utah-Colorado border. have been identified on Monday by the US Forest Service. The US Department of the Interior said in a statement that the firefighters were caught in a "burnover," which occurs when firefighters get trapped on all sides and take shelter in a protective shelter that is part of the equipment.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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In a statement on Monday, the US Department of Interior said that the firefighters were: Emily Barker, 38, from Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, from Glendale, Arizona; Sydney Watson, 26, of Warrior, Alabama.

Multiple fires broke out along the Utah-Colorado border, burning around 28,000 acres. It originated with the Snyder Fire, which merged with the Jones Fire, and then merged with the Knowles and Gore fires.

The Department said that the firefighters were assigned to the Rifle Helitack crew and were initially attending to the Knowles Fire. The fire has not been contained as of now.

“We mourn the loss of three firefighters who answered the call to protect others and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their fellow citizens,” a statement from U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy included in the Department of Interior.

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“Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, friends and crewmates as they face an unimaginable loss," it continued. "These firefighters embodied the courage, professionalism and selflessness that define the wildland fire service."

“This is an incredibly difficult moment for the entire wildland fire community,” Forest Service Deputy Chief Sarah Fisher was quotes saying in the statement.

“Our heavy hearts are with the families during this unimaginable time. We recognize the tremendous impact this loss has on them and are deeply grateful for the devotion their loved ones brought to our organizations. We will honor their memory with compassion and support as their selfless service and commitment create an enduring legacy.”

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Utah-Colorado Border Fires Update

Multiple fires are burning along the Utah-Colorado border, with thousands of acres under evacuation. Many of the evacuation orders now stretches deep into Colorado and Utah.

In Colorado, the Snyder Fire has burned over 28,000 acres, the McCloud Fire down north has burned over 109 acres. The Willow Fire near Aspen is now over 1,066 acres, while the Aspen Acres Fire is currently around 362 acres.

In Utah, the Babylon Fire is burning near Horse Mountain in San Juan County and has affected over 38,300 acres. More fires are burning further east with serious threats to structures.

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