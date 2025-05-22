Who won Survivor 48 tonight and how much prize money will they get? Here are a few hints

Survivor 48's winner was announced on Wednesday, with the final five coming down to Eva Erickson, Joe Hunter, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser and Mitch Guerra. One of them will be crowned Sole Survivor and will take home a whopping cash prize. The Survivor 48 winner will be announced on Wednesday(X/Screenshot/CBS)

The final episode began after Shauhin Davari’s elimination, with Kamilla and Kyle celebrating their successful blindside, while Joe questioned his alliance with Eva.

Eva won an advantage for the first immunity challenge, but Kamilla clinched immunity and a sanctuary reward, choosing Eva to join her. At camp, Mitch pitched voting out Joe to Kyle, but Kamilla, prioritizing her duo with Kyle, informed Mitch she was targeting him. At Tribal Council, Mitch was voted out, leaving four players.

The final four immunity challenge saw Kyle secure a spot in the final three, eliminating Eva first, followed by Kamilla and Joe. Kyle’s decision-making power was pivotal: he chose Joe for the final three, forcing Eva and Kamilla to compete in the fire-making challenge.

Eva struggled emotionally, prompting Joe and Kyle to consider sacrificing their spots, but Eva insisted on competing, with Joe coaching her.

Fans were rooting for Joe Hunter.

“Like and RT if you’re rooting for Joe Hunter to win and take home the title of Sole Survivor,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Why are Survivor contestants so dumb! lol. Joe is definitely going to win. I can’t believe Camilla and Kyle are so naive. This is costing them their game. #Survivor48” another one added.

However, all theories were wrong. Kyle Fraser won the show.

How much prize money will Survivor 48 winner take home?

The prize money structure is standard: the Sole Survivor receives $1 million, pre-tax, netting ~$600,000 after federal and state taxes, per ScreenRant. The runner-up gets $100,000, and third place earns $85,000, per EntertainmentNow.

Jury members receive a $10,000 reunion show bonus, while early eliminees earn as little as $3,500, per CinemaBlend.