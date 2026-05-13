Why Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction was overturned. South Carolina Supreme Court decision explained

The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, ruling that jury-related misconduct and questionable trial procedures compromised the fairness of the case.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, SC, Sept 14, 2023. (AP)

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Murdaugh had been serving two consecutive life sentences after being convicted in 2023 for the killings of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, at the family’s rural Colleton County property in June 2021.

What led to the conviction being overturned?

In a unanimous ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s highest court said the conduct of former Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill improperly influenced jurors during the high-profile murder trial.

According to the court, Hill “egregiously attacked Murdaugh’s credibility” by making comments that suggested jurors should not believe his testimony. The justices concluded that her actions undermined Murdaugh’s right to a fair trial.

Also Read: Alex Murdaugh vs Becky Hill: Meet the trial clerk behind bombshell photo leak and murder retrial

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{{^usCountry}} The court also criticized the trial judge for allowing extensive evidence about Murdaugh’s financial crimes to be introduced during the murder proceedings, saying it may have unfairly prejudiced jurors against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also criticized the trial judge for allowing extensive evidence about Murdaugh’s financial crimes to be introduced during the murder proceedings, saying it may have unfairly prejudiced jurors against him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hill had overseen the jury and evidence during the trial and was later accused of attempting to profit from publicity surrounding the case through a book she was writing. She has since pleaded guilty to lying about statements and actions connected to the jury controversy in a separate court proceeding. Defense arguments {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hill had overseen the jury and evidence during the trial and was later accused of attempting to profit from publicity surrounding the case through a book she was writing. She has since pleaded guilty to lying about statements and actions connected to the jury controversy in a separate court proceeding. Defense arguments {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Murdaugh’s legal team had repeatedly argued there was no direct physical evidence tying him to the killings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Murdaugh’s legal team had repeatedly argued there was no direct physical evidence tying him to the killings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} His lawyers pointed out that investigators found no DNA or blood spatter from the victims on Murdaugh or his clothing, despite prosecutors alleging the shootings occurred at close range using powerful firearms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His lawyers pointed out that investigators found no DNA or blood spatter from the victims on Murdaugh or his clothing, despite prosecutors alleging the shootings occurred at close range using powerful firearms. {{/usCountry}}

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The murder weapons were also never recovered.

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Maggie Murdaugh, 52, was shot multiple times with a rifle, while 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh was killed with a shotgun near the kennels on the family estate on June 7, 2021.

Although prosecutors relied heavily on circumstantial evidence, including cellphone records and witness testimony, the Supreme Court ruled that concerns about jury influence outweighed the validity of the original verdict.

Will Alex Murdaugh be released?

Despite the overturned murder conviction, Murdaugh will remain in prison.

The 57-year-old previously admitted to stealing nearly $12 million from clients and committing multiple financial crimes. He is currently serving a federal prison sentence tied to fraud and theft charges.

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State prosecutors are now expected to determine whether Murdaugh will face a retrial in the murder case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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