Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions overturned: All on 5-0 unanimous ruling in wife and son 2021 killings case

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday annulled Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions and life sentence, mandating a new trial regarding the killings of his wife Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, in June 2021, The South Carolina Supreme Court has overturned Alex Murdaugh's murder convictions, citing juror influence and evidence concerns, and ordered a new trial. Murdaugh will continue serving time for federal financial offenses. (AP)

This ruling highlights the court's apprehensions regarding possible juror influence and evidentiary decisions in a highly scrutinized case. While Murdaugh will continue to serve time for distinct federal financial crime convictions, prosecutors are now tasked with determining whether and how to proceed with a retrial of the case, Newsweek reported.

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Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions overturned In a unanimous decision of 5-0, the justices stated that Colleton County Clerk Becky Hill had inappropriately influenced the jurors and expressed disapproval regarding the admission of evidence pertaining to Murdaugh's financial offenses, which his legal representatives contended unjustly swayed the jury.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the justices wrote.

The ruling references several remarks that Hill purportedly directed at jurors throughout the trial.

One juror stated in an affidavit that Hill advised jurors to “watch [Murdaugh] closely”, which she indicated swayed her judgment to declare Murdaugh guilty, as she believed the clerk was suggesting he was.

All on Alex Murdaugh’s case A jury convicted Murdaugh of murdering his wife and son, who were shot at close range near the family's dog kennels, following a thorough six-week trial. Murdaugh received a life sentence in prison.

In an effort to reverse his conviction, Murdaugh's attorneys contended that Hill interfered with the jury, instructing them to distrust his testimony and to expedite their verdict.

In their decision, the justices referenced statements from jurors who reported that Hill advised them “not to be fooled” by the evidence put forth by the defense team. Additionally, jurors indicated that Hill remarked to them at the start of their deliberations: "[T]his shouldn't take us long."