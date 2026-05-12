Maine Warden Service plane crash sparks emergency response in Franklin County; what we know so far

A plane with the Maine Warden Service has crashed in Maine's Franklin County near Avon on Tuesday morning, Avon's fire department has confirmed. Representational image. (Unsplash)

Maine's Sun Journal first reported the news citing Rangeley Fire Chief Mike Bacon, confirming that the plane crash took place around 11am local time. As of now, it is unclear how many people were on board the aircraft.

The Maine Warden Service is a state law enforcement agency that focuses on wildlife protection, conservation, and outdoor safety.

According to local media reports, the plane crashed in a forest area causing a fire.

This story is developing.