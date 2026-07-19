Why Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami? What we know so far

Social media personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate were taken into federal custody in Miami on Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

What are the charges?

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami. (AFP)

Authorities have not yet disclosed the charges connected to the arrest. Marshals Service spokesperson Brady McCarron confirmed to the Associated Press that the warrant remains under seal.

Why are they arrested?

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According to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, the brothers were detained in connection with an extradition request from the United Kingdom.

The Tate brothers, known for promoting hypermasculinity and boasting millions of followers across social media platforms, are wanted by British authorities, where they face allegations including rape and human trafficking.

Andrew and Tristan Tate, who hold both U.S. and British citizenship, relocated to Romania in 2016.

In 2022, Romanian authorities arrested the pair over allegations that they were involved in an organized operation that recruited women for sexual exploitation.

The brothers have consistently denied all accusations, and the prosecution was later halted after courts identified legal and procedural deficiencies in the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} The former kickboxing champions have since built a massive online audience, particularly among teenage boys and young men, by promoting an extravagant lifestyle while frequently sharing content that has drawn widespread criticism for its misogynistic views and rhetoric. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former kickboxing champions have since built a massive online audience, particularly among teenage boys and young men, by promoting an extravagant lifestyle while frequently sharing content that has drawn widespread criticism for its misogynistic views and rhetoric. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

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