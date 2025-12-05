Why flags are at half mast today; White House, Pentagon lower flag after Trump's order

The national flag across the US will be at half mast today, December 4, after President Donald Trump issued a new order. All public buildings and grounds have been asked to fly the flag at half staff to honor the death of National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom. The US National flag is lowered to half mast at the White House in Washington, DC on December 4, 2025, in honor of Sarah Beckstrom, the National Guard member who was fatally shot the week before. (AFP)

A copy of Trump's order was shared by independent journalist Eric Daugherty. “As a mark of respect for the memory of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, West Virginia Army National Guard, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, December 4, 2025. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations,” the proclamation read.

On cue, the White House and Pentagon were among places where the flag was seen at half mast, in honor of the fallen soldier.

Videos of flag at half mast

The Trump White House's social media account posted “Flags at the White House are lowered to half-staff in memory of Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. May God bless her family, our National Guard heroes, and the United States of America.”

The DOW Rapid Response page also noted “The flags at the Pentagon have been lowered to half-mast in honor of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom.”

Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe of the National Guard were shot by 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal in Washington DC, just blocks away from the White House. Beckstrom, the Army Specialist, succumbed to her injuries while Wolfe continues to battle for his life after surgery.