Why are oil prices falling? Trump makes major announcement on ‘100 mn of barrels of diesel, crude’ amid global shortage

Oil prices declined on Friday, continuing the downward trajectory observed throughout the trading session, coinciding with an announcements regarding a prospective initiative to discharge supplementary diesel and crude reserves in order to mitigate a worldwide supply deficit.

Oil prices fall as EU considers diesel release to address global supply issues

Brent crude prices declined to $99.65, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell to $89.11 on Friday, as European countries planned to release diesel and crude to address global supply issues following pressure from the Trump administration. (AP)

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Brent crude futures, serving as the international benchmark with December maturity, experienced a decline of 2.6% to $99.65 per barrel, whereas U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with November maturity decreased by 4% to $89.11.

This development emerged shortly following a Reuters report suggesting that European Union member states were deliberating a French initiative to discharge additional diesel reserves in response to pressure exerted by the Trump administration.

The report, which referenced an anonymous source possessing knowledge of the discussion particulars, stated that France had suggested EU member states discharge 50 million barrels of diesel and International Energy Agency participants discharge 50 million barrels of crude oil.

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Macron and Trump make major annoucement on diesel oil

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Europe will make available up to 100 million barrels of diesel oil over the coming four months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced Europe will make available up to 100 million barrels of diesel oil over the coming four months. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump then took to Truth Social and wrote: “Europe has just agreed to release a massive amount of their heavily stocked Diesel. The process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump's remarks came subsequent to an urgent G7 summit, presided over by Macron, addressing worldwide energy concerns.

The fuel will be discharged in collaboration with the IEA, and all participating nations have committed to avoiding any limitations on the flow of energy and petroleum commodities among allied nations, Macron said.

Russian invasion and Middle East conflict impact on oil supply

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Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European nations implemented sanctions that prohibited Russian fuel imports, resulting in increased reliance on American energy supplies. Additionally, the ongoing seven-month conflict between the United States and Iran has further constrained the global fuel supply.

Diesel prices reached $6.37 per gallon, representing a 15-cent decrease from the peak recorded on September 22. European diesel markets have experienced comparable price escalations, with costs approaching approximately $8 per gallon.