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Why Asmongold was banned: Streamer opens up on Twitch suspension

Twitch streamer Zack Asmongold was suspended after making controversial comments during a live stream.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 08:19 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Controversial comments on a live stream have cost popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" Hoyt another suspension. He was banned after inflammatory remarks led to outrage within the online community.

Streamer Zack Asmongold got banned once again due to his controversial comment(X)

At around 8pm on Monday, April 6, 2026, Asmongold was removed from the platform and viewers were informed of the same. The ban is the latest conflict the streamer had with the content moderation policies of the platform.

What were Asmongold's words

The controversial streamer quickly jumped to X to vent his anger on the platform.

“Banned for an entire week because I said I don't give a f**k about the opinions of illiterate third-worlders. Would someone be banned for saying they don't care about what an American's opinion is on the Middle East? Of course not Blatant double standard, I didn't break ToS,” he said.

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Asmongold is among the largest creators on the platform with over 4 million followers on his two accounts. GameRant analysis reports that the words of Asmongold were regarded as a relatively obvious violation of the Terms of Service of Twitch concerning hate speech, which influenced the platform to take action in such a short time.

Due to the ban, the Zackrawrr account of Asmongold can't be accessed for now. His main Asmongold account on Twitch does not have a suspension.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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