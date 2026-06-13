...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Why Bill Ritter is retiring: Beloved anchor reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis after stepping away from desk

Bill Ritter, who has been anchoring the 6 p.m. program since 2001, announced that Friday's show would be his final at WABC-TV.

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 06:53 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Longtime ABC7 New York anchor Bill Ritter has revealed that he is living with Alzheimer's disease, explaining why he is stepping away from the anchor desk after decades as one of the station's most recognizable faces.

Bill Ritter, who has been anchoring the 6 p.m. program since 2001, announced that Friday's show would be his final at WABC-TV.(Bill Ritter Instagram)

Ritter, who has been anchoring the 6 p.m. program since 2001, announced that Friday's show would be his final at WABC-TV.

“Unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight (Friday) will be the last newscast I anchor,” Ritter said.

Ritter shared the diagnosis with viewers in a heartfelt announcement that prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues, journalists and longtime viewers.

Also Read: Alzheimer’s is a rising health concern: Doctor explains 6 brain-healthy habits that can beat cognitive decline

Bill Ritter reveals health battle

Ritter disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological condition that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

He said, “It is not easy to say that, to all of you, our viewers, and to the people I work with, like the man I've worked with for 25 and a half years, our producer, and my friend, Zahir Sachedina.”

Ritter confirmed that he will continue working behind the scenes at ABC in a new role. He said, “I'm also going to remain a journalist here at Eyewitness News, and so, you will still see me on air and online.”

He continued explaining the reason, saying, “Because this station wants to dig deeper into the rising tide of Alzheimer's, and other similar diseases, including how it's affecting patients and their families, how the price of treatment and the price of caring for patients is simply unaffordable and how this country might begin to change that.”

Colleagues praised Ritter's honesty and professionalism. Several ABC7 personalities described him as a mentor and a trusted voice in New York journalism.

Marilu Galvez, the general manager of WABC-TV said, “For decades, Bill Ritter has covered and led New Yorkers through the stories that matter most. A defining presence at ABC7, he has done so with exceptional insight, integrity, and, most of all - heart, earning the love and respect of viewers and colleagues alike.”

Also Read: Dan Eggen cause of death: Washington Post reporter known for Pulitzer-winning work found dead in home

Beloved ABC New York anchor Bill Ritter

Ritter joined WABC-TV in the late 1990s and became one of the station's most recognizable anchors. Throughout his tenure, he covered major national and local events, including elections, natural disasters, terror attacks and community stories that shaped New York City.

His calm delivery and steady presence earned him a loyal audience across generations.

The announcement triggered emotional reactions online. Many viewers expressed gratitude for his years of service.

A user on X wrote, “Bill Ritter(@billritter7) is nothing but class. All New Yorkers have been lucky to watch him on the air. A cure can’t come soon enough.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

us news united states nyc
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Why Bill Ritter is retiring: Beloved anchor reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis after stepping away from desk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.