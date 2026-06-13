Why Bill Ritter is retiring: Beloved anchor reveals Alzheimer's diagnosis after stepping away from desk

Longtime ABC7 New York anchor Bill Ritter has revealed that he is living with Alzheimer's disease, explaining why he is stepping away from the anchor desk after decades as one of the station's most recognizable faces.

Bill Ritter, who has been anchoring the 6 p.m. program since 2001, announced that Friday's show would be his final at WABC-TV.(Bill Ritter Instagram)

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Ritter, who has been anchoring the 6 p.m. program since 2001, announced that Friday's show would be his final at WABC-TV.

“Unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight (Friday) will be the last newscast I anchor,” Ritter said.

Ritter shared the diagnosis with viewers in a heartfelt announcement that prompted an outpouring of support from colleagues, journalists and longtime viewers.

Also Read: Alzheimer’s is a rising health concern: Doctor explains 6 brain-healthy habits that can beat cognitive decline

Bill Ritter reveals health battle

Ritter disclosed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurological condition that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

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{{^usCountry}} "It's ‘early-stage’ Alzheimer's, and they say the treatments I'm getting are keeping it at bay. For now. But there is no guarantee, because there's no cure yet for Alzheimer's," Ritters said in an emotional message to his viewers during his last broadcast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's ‘early-stage’ Alzheimer's, and they say the treatments I'm getting are keeping it at bay. For now. But there is no guarantee, because there's no cure yet for Alzheimer's," Ritters said in an emotional message to his viewers during his last broadcast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's, making it the most common form of dementia in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 7 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's, making it the most common form of dementia in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ritter stated that the diagnosis influenced his choice to minimize his on-air responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ritter stated that the diagnosis influenced his choice to minimize his on-air responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his message, Ritter reflected on his broadcasting career and thanked viewers for welcoming him into their homes. He said the decision to step away was not easy, but he believed it was the right time to prioritize his health and family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his message, Ritter reflected on his broadcasting career and thanked viewers for welcoming him into their homes. He said the decision to step away was not easy, but he believed it was the right time to prioritize his health and family. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “It is not easy to say that, to all of you, our viewers, and to the people I work with, like the man I've worked with for 25 and a half years, our producer, and my friend, Zahir Sachedina.”

Ritter confirmed that he will continue working behind the scenes at ABC in a new role. He said, “I'm also going to remain a journalist here at Eyewitness News, and so, you will still see me on air and online.”

He continued explaining the reason, saying, “Because this station wants to dig deeper into the rising tide of Alzheimer's, and other similar diseases, including how it's affecting patients and their families, how the price of treatment and the price of caring for patients is simply unaffordable and how this country might begin to change that.”

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Colleagues praised Ritter's honesty and professionalism. Several ABC7 personalities described him as a mentor and a trusted voice in New York journalism.

Marilu Galvez, the general manager of WABC-TV said, “For decades, Bill Ritter has covered and led New Yorkers through the stories that matter most. A defining presence at ABC7, he has done so with exceptional insight, integrity, and, most of all - heart, earning the love and respect of viewers and colleagues alike.”

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Also Read: Dan Eggen cause of death: Washington Post reporter known for Pulitzer-winning work found dead in home

Beloved ABC New York anchor Bill Ritter

Ritter joined WABC-TV in the late 1990s and became one of the station's most recognizable anchors. Throughout his tenure, he covered major national and local events, including elections, natural disasters, terror attacks and community stories that shaped New York City.

His calm delivery and steady presence earned him a loyal audience across generations.

The announcement triggered emotional reactions online. Many viewers expressed gratitude for his years of service.

A user on X wrote, “Bill Ritter(@billritter7) is nothing but class. All New Yorkers have been lucky to watch him on the air. A cure can’t come soon enough.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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