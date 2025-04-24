Why Chicago's air quality ranks among the worst in US | Explained

A new analysis has revealed that Chicago's air quality is among the worst in the US. The Illinois metro is ranked 15th overall for levels of smog, worse than the last two yearly reports, which placed it at 17th. The American Lung Association published its 2025 State of the Air report on Wednesday, noting that man-made air pollution has decreased in recent years, but overall air pollution is still worsening, and wildfires are a major contributor. Chicago's air quality is ranked among the worst in the US(Unsplash)

“Years of successful cleanup of emissions from transportation, energy generation and industrial processes have contributed to falling ozone levels across much of the country since ... 2000,” according to the report. The organization said it analyzed air quality data collected in 2023 from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The American Lung Association's report shows nine California cities among the 25 most polluted ones in 2025. Los Angeles is ranked first for the most polluted by ozone.

The top 10 areas most polluted by ozone are:

1. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

2. Visalia, CA

3. Bakersfield-Delano, CA

4. Phoenix-Mesa, AZ

5. Fresno-Hanford-Corcoran, CA

6. Denver-Aurora-Greeley, CO

7. Houston-Pasadena, TX

8. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

9. Salt Lake City-Provo-Orem, UT

10. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

9. Seattle-Tacoma, WA

10. Sacramento-Roseville, CA

Why Chicago's air quality is so bad

High Ozone Pollution: Ozone forms when pollutants from transportation, industrial processes, and energy generation react with sunlight, exacerbated by record warm days. The report notes that Chicago’s ozone levels have worsened due to “increases in high ozone days,” driven by extreme heat and climate-related conditions.

Particle Pollution: Chicago ranks 19th nationally for annual average fine particle pollution (PM2.5), worse than its 22nd and 24th positions in prior years, per the American Lung Association. These tiny particles, a fraction of a human hair’s width, penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing irritation and inflammation. Wildfires, which have increased in frequency and intensity, contribute significantly to particle pollution by sweeping smog across regions, reversing progress in reducing man-made emissions.

Wildfires and Climate Impacts: The American Lung Association highlights a “distressing reversal” in air quality progress, partly due to wildfires. Smoke from wildfires, worsened by drought and extreme heat, has spiked particle pollution in Chicago. The report notes that 46% of Americans (156 million people) live in areas with unhealthy ozone or particle pollution levels, with Chicago heavily affected.

Transportation and Industrial Sources: Transportation remains a major pollution source in Chicago, particularly in low-income communities near industrial centers. Emissions from vehicles and industrial processes contribute to both ozone and particle pollution, despite years of emission reductions. The American Lung Association emphasizes that reducing these sources could improve air quality, especially for vulnerable populations.